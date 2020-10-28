Songwriter Billy Joe Shaver dies in Waco

County music songwriting icon Billy Joe Shaver died Wednesday in Waco after suffering a massive stroke.

Shaver, 81, a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, is best known for his rough and tumble image and for writing "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal," a 1981 classic turned into a hit by John Anderson.

Houston attorney Dick DeGuerin, who represented Shaver at his McLennan County criminal trial after Shaver shot a man in the face during a scrape at a Lorena bar in 2007, said Shaver had hip replacement surgery a few weeks ago and was not in good health. He later suffered a stroke and died in a Waco hospital, Rolling Stone magazine first reported.

"Billy Joe's a poet," said DeGuerin, who won an acquittal for Shaver on the assault charge at a Waco trial attended by Willie Nelson and Robert Duvall. "He's a very sensitive guy. You look at him and you think he is just the roughest guy on the planet, and he did have a rough upbringing. But throughout his life, he has been above his learning as a poet. So I guess the way I think of him and will always think of him is as a poet."