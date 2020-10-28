Songwriter Billy Joe Shaver dies in Waco

County music songwriting icon Billy Joe Shaver died Wednesday in Waco after suffering a massive stroke.
Shaver, 81, a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, is best known for his rough and tumble image and for writing "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal," a 1981 classic turned into a hit by John Anderson.
Houston attorney Dick DeGuerin, who represented Shaver at his McLennan County criminal trial after Shaver shot a man in the face during a scrape at a Lorena bar in 2007, said Shaver had hip replacement surgery a few weeks ago and was not in good health. He later suffered a stroke and died in a Waco hospital, Rolling Stone magazine first reported.
"Billy Joe's a poet," said DeGuerin, who won an acquittal for Shaver on the assault charge at a Waco trial attended by Willie Nelson and Robert Duvall. "He's a very sensitive guy. You look at him and you think he is just the roughest guy on the planet, and he did have a rough upbringing. But throughout his life, he has been above his learning as a poet. So I guess the way I think of him and will always think of him is as a poet."
Brad Reagan, a Wall Street Journal reporter and former Tribune-Herald staffer who wrote Shaver's 2005 biography, "Honky Tonk Hero," was last in touch with Shaver a few weeks ago and said Shaver was in good spirits, writing songs and thinking about writing another book.
"As always with Billy Joe, he was a hard guy to be friends with because he had mood swings. But at the end of the day, he was a genius and a poet. That is who he was in his soul."
