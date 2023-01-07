 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sounds of the next season: Chipping of the Green recycles Waco Christmas trees

Christmas trees are recycled and transformed into mulch during the annual the Chipping of the Green event, held this year at Heritage Square in downtown Waco, sponsored by Keep Waco Beautiful, the city and Truett Services.
Sounds of the next season

Waco Parks and Recreation employees Beverly Sterling and Juan Escalante mulch Christmas trees Saturday for the annual Chipping of the Green at Heritage Square downtown, a new location for the event that has continued since the early 1990s. This year's effort was sponsored by the city, Keep Waco Beautiful and Truett Services.
