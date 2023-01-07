Sounds of the next season: Chipping of the Green recycles Waco Christmas trees

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Waco police arrested three teens Friday after one of them led investigators to the body of a man reported missing last week, according to a po…
Chris Allen, a former Midway Independent School District official who now heads Marble Falls ISD, is the lone finalist for Midway’s superinten…
Hewitt police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a firearm at her husband and a child in front of the home she shared with him.
Here's a list of people who were indicted Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.
The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains cl…
A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco is seeking to have the case moved, arguing publici…
Incoming McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he will take office in the new year with plans to improve the office’s communicati…
Leaders of the Dr Pepper Museum are making good on a decades-old promise to return the roof of the landmark building to its original appearance.
A new effort is underway to save the space where Walker wrote countless country and pop hits over the course of several decades.
After years of effort and delays, a historical marker on the 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington, and lynching culture generally, is ready to be installed outside Waco City Hall.
