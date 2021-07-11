SpaceX CEO: Second McGregor factory will make 100s of rocket engines per year

McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering said he learned about Musk's decision through the tweets on Saturday. He said SpaceX has been a good neighbor, and he welcomed the economic benefits that would come with the new plant.

"We are extremely gratified to have SpaceX as part of our community," Hering said. "It gives us a sense of pride to know that any engine used by SpaceX came through McGregor first. It makes us proud and, over the years, it has kind of put us on the map. We are just a little town of 5,000 people and this has kind of given us a new identity."

Hering said he expects the new facility to create hundreds of new, "really good jobs," although he said he isn't sure of the specific numbers, how much SpaceX plans to invest in the new plant or total benefits to the city.

"This is a really good thing for McGregor," Hering said. "But not just for McGregor. It is going to benefit Waco and the surrounding area, with new job opportunities, increase sales taxes, property taxes. I think the whole area is going to benefit."

With increases in rocket production, Hering expects an increase in the number of rumbling tests that rattle windows and upset residents and pets in McGregor, Crawford, Waco and beyond.