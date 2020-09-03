Jeff Huckeby, Mayborn Museum exhibit maintenance manager, wipes down a Merlin 1D rocket engine recently donated by SpaceX to be the centerpiece of the museum's space exhibit.
The California-built engine was tested in McGregor and launched in a Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 27, 2016.
The museum's space exhibit is off-limits for now, but the engine is on view separately.
Staff photos — Jerry Larson
