Spanish-language COVID-19 'town hall' scheduled Thursday
Spanish-language COVID-19 'town hall' scheduled Thursday

Waco-area leaders Thursday will continue their public outreach about the COVID-19 vaccine with a Spanish-language “town hall” event on the city’s cable channel and online.

Waco City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido will moderate the event, which can be viewed at 6 p.m. on city cable channel WCCC-10 or online at wccc.tv. Panelists have been invited to provide updates on the vaccine and answer common questions about it.

Panelists for the event include Dr. Iliana Neumann and Dr. Horacio Sosa, both of the Family Health Center. Others include Kendrick Elementary Principal Isabel Lozano, Viento Fuerte Pastor Tom Gutierrez and South Waco Elementary teacher Adrian Fajardo.

The town hall event was organized by the Strategic Communications Workgroup, established by Waco’s mayor to share COVID-19 information with the community.

The group last week held a similar town hall event on the vaccine, featuring local African-American leaders.

