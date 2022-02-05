Sparkplug in Waco disabilities community succumbs to COVID-19

Susan Barnes, who coached Shelby in the Challenger Senior League, said she will never forget the pure joy and excitement on Shelby's face as she rounded third base and headed for home after hitting a home run.

"Shelby was a fun kid to be around," Barnes said. "We are really sorry she is gone. She kind of brightened up the room when she came in and she was always trying to help other people with disabilities with any issues they had. She had a great personality and she was very outgoing and inquisitive.

"She loved playing baseball. And even on days when she might not have felt too well, she still tried and was very supportive of everybody else out there. She was always coming up with ideas about how to help others in the community."

Max Rutherford, China Spring High School principal, taught Helona U.S. history in eighth grade, and government and economics when she was a senior.

"She was just a happy-go-lucky kid. She was a fun kid to have in class," Rutherford said. "If any of her former teachers were to be asked, they would say that is who she was. I don't even remember her being sad. She was always smiling. She was a hard worker in the eighth grade and as a senior, and really, she was just a great representation of a student at China Spring."