Sparkplug in Waco disabilities community succumbs to COVID-19

Shelby Helona was born with a rare chromosomal abnormality known as 18p- syndrome, a condition that claims 80% of affected infants at birth.
"She was a miracle baby," her mother, Laurie Helona, said.
While she was sickly and small as a child, she persevered with a positive and uplifting spirit. She was a joy to the people around her, a beacon to those challenged by adversity and an inspiration to the special needs community.
Shelby Helona was a multiple-sport athlete and medal winner for the Waco Incredibles Special Olympics team, was a clutch-hitting shortstop on a Challenger Senior League team and helped organize walks for multiple sclerosis in honor of her father, Mark, who died from the disease three years ago. She also worked nine hours a week at Waco's Bitty and Beau's, a coffee shop committed to hiring employees with special needs.
Laurie Helona asked for prayers when her 28-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 31. She knew her daughter might be especially vulnerable to the virus because of her underlying condition. Shelby was supposed to be finishing up her computer support specialist certificate at McLennan Community College this semester, not lying in a hospital bed fighting for her life.
"When she was little, she always used to point to angels and tell me that that was her," her mother said. "She was so sick for those first few years. It just scared me to death when she said it. I don't know. Maybe she was just preparing me for what her life was going to be like."
Shelby Helona succumbed to COVID-19 on Jan. 24, her death a tragic realization that the pandemic with its variants that continue to sweep the nation is particularly dangerous to people with compromised immune systems.
"The doctors said they hadn’t seen anybody react the way she did," Laurie Helona said. "She just kind of got weaker and weaker and the congestion was so bad."
McLennan County has recorded 807 fatalities from COVID-19, including 13 since Feb. 1 and 19 since Jan. 28.
At the same time, active cases are down form 2,750 to 1,345 in the past week, with hospitalizations down from 170 to 153 during that same time.
There were 52 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in January, including Shelby's.
But while the people whose lives Shelby touched mourn her loss, there is love and admiration in their voices as they describe the positive and supportive nature and enthusiasm with which she lived her short life.
Her mother said she loved to sing and was an avid writer, which included writing notes of encouragement to her friends, teammates and others she met along the way.
"She was very supportive person. She would just have somebody on her mind and she would write this encouraging note for them, just for every day, no particular reason, just to brighten their day. And she always included a Bible scripture in them. She really blessed people," Laurie Helona said.
Anita Karney, one of the coaches on the local Special Olympics team, said Shelby had an infectious spirit.
"She was a member of our delegation, the Incredibles of Waco," Karney said. "She was a wonderful teammate. She was an active leader. She was an inspiration to everyone. She cheered on our team and she inspired them with her example of sportsmanship, and she never gave up. She was always so joyful and played with such great enthusiasm. She loved being with her friends and we loved being with her."
While Shelby Helona won medals in bowling, basketball, swimming and tennis, swimming and bowling were her favorites, her mother said.
Special Olympics Texas organizers have set up a memorial fund to honor Shelby, who was well known beyond just the local Special Olympics program.
"We at Special Olympics Texas are saddened to learn that our dear friend Shelby Helona has passed away," a statement on the organization's Facebook page says. "Shelby was one of the finest athlete leaders in the Greater Waco Area, an outstanding individual that represents the best of what Special Olympics Texas strives for. But more than that, she was an outstanding friend, offering her love and kindness to everyone. She was one of a kind and we will truly miss her deeply."
Susan Barnes, who coached Shelby in the Challenger Senior League, said she will never forget the pure joy and excitement on Shelby's face as she rounded third base and headed for home after hitting a home run.
"Shelby was a fun kid to be around," Barnes said. "We are really sorry she is gone. She kind of brightened up the room when she came in and she was always trying to help other people with disabilities with any issues they had. She had a great personality and she was very outgoing and inquisitive.
"She loved playing baseball. And even on days when she might not have felt too well, she still tried and was very supportive of everybody else out there. She was always coming up with ideas about how to help others in the community."
Max Rutherford, China Spring High School principal, taught Helona U.S. history in eighth grade, and government and economics when she was a senior.
"She was just a happy-go-lucky kid. She was a fun kid to have in class," Rutherford said. "If any of her former teachers were to be asked, they would say that is who she was. I don't even remember her being sad. She was always smiling. She was a hard worker in the eighth grade and as a senior, and really, she was just a great representation of a student at China Spring."
Rutherford said she had learning disabilities and vision problems, but she always did what was expected of her.