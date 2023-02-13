A new federal omnibus spending bill includes $5.6 million to advance three long-planned projects in the Waco area.

The funding announced Monday will provide design work to expand the Bull Hide Creek sewer plant, replace the Middle Bosque bridge on Speegleville Road and address an unstable slope above Lake Shore Drive.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, announced the appropriations during a news conference held Monday at City Hall.

“Those three projects are important not only to the citizens, but also the future of our area,” Sessions said.

The bill includes $1 million for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of a solution for the unstable embankment across Lake Shore Drive from Koehne Park. Another $3 million would cover engineering and design work for the regional sewer system's expansion of Bull Hide treatment plant, a $50 million project that will accommodate growth in suburbs such as Hewitt and Lorena.

The remaining $1 million would help fund design work for replacing the 61-year-old Middle Bosque bridge with a four-lane bridge with shoulders and sidewalks to accommodate growing residential and school traffic in the Speegleville Road corridor. The city of Waco is seeking an additional $15.4 million from the federal government to build the bridge, with the city and county providing a local match.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill on Dec. 29, just before the new Republican majority took over the U.S. House. Sessions voted against the bill along with most Republicans.

In a statement after the House vote in December, Sessions said the $1.7 trillion bill “excessively supports anti-American interests.” He cited as examples the $1.75 billion budget for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; $200 million earmarked for a gender equity fund; $108 million for environmental justice programs; and $3 million for an LGBTQ+ museum in New York City.

“While I could not support the outgoing Majority’s underlying bill, this bill does include a number of measures that I would support independently, including many Texas 17th District growth, infrastructure, and water projects that I worked hard to include in this package,” he stated.

In June 2021, Sessions also voted against the House version of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which initially included $8.4 million for the Middle Bosque bridge. The item was stripped out in the version that passed in November 2021, meaning that the Middle Bosque bridge would have to compete with other projects nationwide for the infrastructure funds.

Getting federal help on the Lake Shore slope project has also been a struggle.

“Many people are familiar with … stability issues along Lake Shore Drive,” Mayor Meek said, referring to engineers' warning that the hill could see a massive failure that could disfigure the road.

City officials first sought federal funding for the Lake Waco embankment in 2016 after a $510,000 study on the stretch of road between Mount Carmel Drive and Koehne Park found the unstable slope would cost estimated $30 million to address.

In 2020, the embankment project was slated to receive $10 million after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2020. According to House Report 117-347, during discussions for the 2022 WRDA, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee “remains concerned that several provisions from prior WRDAs remain unimplemented in accordance with Congressional intent.”

The report listed the Lake Shore Drive among the embankment projects still not implemented.

The $1 million in this round of funding will provide a more complete study of the slope, including an assessment of whether the problem has worsened.

Another $3 million from an EPA grant will pay for engineering and design work for capital improvements that would double Bull Hide Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant’s output of treated effluent water from 2.5 million to roughly 5 million gallons per day.

Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said the treated water can be used instead of drinking water for commercial uses. He said the city estimates the full project will cost about $50 million over the course of several years.

Felton said the project will be crucial to smaller cities like Lorena and Robinson, where residential and commercial development has been rapid.