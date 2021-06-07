Spice Village, Olive Branch await reopening at River Square in downtown Waco

He said Spice Village and its popular neighbor, The Olive Branch restaurant, should return within weeks but had no firm date to announce.

“I don’t want to create false expectations for their customers,” he said.

Leah Stewart, who owns and operates The Olive Branch, said in an email message she misses her customers and is counting the days to a fresh start.

“Our last day of business in 2021 was Feb. 14. We were forced to cancel our Valentine’s Day dinner due to snow and driving conditions,” said Stewart via email. “We discovered the running water and damage on Feb. 17. The building owners have done a nice job responding to the crisis and are working hard to get us up and running again.”

She said St. Alban’s Episcopal Church has allowed the restaurant to use its commercial kitchen to honor catering events already on the books.