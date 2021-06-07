Spice Village, Olive Branch await reopening at River Square

Leah Stewart, who owns and operates The Olive Branch, said in an email message she misses her customers and is counting the days to a fresh start.

"Our last day of business in 2021 was February 14th. We were forced to cancel our Valentine's Day dinner due to snow and driving conditions," said Stewart via email. "We discovered the running water and damage on February 17th. The building owners have done a nice job responding to the crisis and are working hard to get us up and running again."

She said St. Alban's Church has allowed the restaurant to use its commercial kitchen to honor catering events already on the books.

"We will retain our 5,000 square feet, but have no plans to acquire more," she said, referencing River Square Center. "The newly revamped space will include updated and remodeled bathrooms, fresh paint and flooring, and new custom bars and longer operating hours complete with happy hour specials," she added. "We have several projects that still need to be finished. We are also battling the same delivery challenges that most people are facing these days and are still waiting on some equipment to arrive."

She said she hopes to schedule ticketed dinners to reintroduce The Olive Branch to the public and to give staffers training and experience.

She urged the public to follow social media for updates.

