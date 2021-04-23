Spike in food assistance needs easing in Waco area, though summer challenges ahead

While recent weeks have seen indications that last year's surge in need for food support may be leveling off or starting to recede, hunger program officials think it may take years before current food insufficiency levels return to what they were before the pandemic.

Central Texas Food Bank administrators do not see a quick end in sight.

"We're looking at this elevated demand through the end of 2022," Gaither said. "We're reassessing our three-year strategic plan in the Austin metro area and outside it.

Everett said it took six to seven years after the 2008 recession for the country to recover to pre-recession food insufficiency levels. The national level of people without stable access to adequate food at that time peaked at 18%. A recent Urban Institute study found that rate had more than doubled from a baseline of 11% to spike last year at 23%, he said.

"It's the highest on record in modern American history," Everett said. "If we don't take an integrated approach … we know it will probably take us another decade to dig out of the hole that we're in."