'Spread Love not Violence' festival set for Saturday in Waco

A Greater Waco festival to "Spread Love not Violence" set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2020 Richter Ave. has been organized by Johnny Berry II of Trinity Sports Organization.

"In response to all the increased violence in the Waco area, we wanted to show people that there are better ways settle an argument than (with) a gun, and other ways to deal with problems than turning to crime," Berry said Tuesday.

Berry said the festival will have free food, fun and games for youth as well as a bounce house for kids, community assistance organizations and as many as 200 classic and custom cars to be shown.

"At about 12:00 noon Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will speak," and the district attorney has been invited to speak as well, he said. "After that, about 12:30, we'll have a balloon release."

The balloons will be orange for victims of gun violence and also red, white and blue, Berry said.

DJ Precy$e of 94.5 FM is scheduled to broadcast from the festival, he said.

Community organizations that help people and families with food and clothing and other assistance have been invited, along with other groups that help with mental health, domestic violence survivor advocates, and other groups as well.

"We want to encourage intentional conversation about crime and violence and connect people with resource to help (with issues they face)," Berry said.

