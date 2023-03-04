About one in every three birds migrating in the United States in the spring passes through Texas on its way to its summer breeding grounds, according to a 2018 study.

"Bird watchers like to see the migration because you'll see something that’s not a resident where you are," said Anna Dunbar, a Central Texas Audubon Society board member who set out on her own seasonal birdwatching adventure on the coast late last month.

Birdwatching can seem like an intimidating hobby to a novice, but with the right tools it is easy to start noticing Waco's seasonal visitors.

Most migratory North American birds head north in the spring, leaving tropical areas fit for winter sustenance for their northern breeding grounds starting to teem with new growth. Peak season occurs April through May.

Not all birds migrate far, if at all. Many common backyard birds, including Carolina wrens, northern cardinals and Carolina chickadees, have adapted to withstand local climate conditions and year-round food sources.

The change in day length that accompanies changing seasons is a key factor driving a bird to migrate, said Tania Homayoun, statewide ornithologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The daylight change triggers a cascade of hormonal changes, and birds molt into their breeding plumage, begin singing and go into a period of hyperphagia to deposit fat on their body they will use to power migration, Homayoun said.

Where the birds go is no coincidence either. Recently scientists have investigated how birds can detect Earth’s magnetic fields to help them orient themselves and end up in the exact same spot every year, Homayoun said. Some birds use the stars, some have been taught to follow manmade ultralight aircraft, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology has found that birds often make their first migration to a place they have never been before completely on their own.

“It’s a thing that we don’t, as humans can’t do, so I think it’s even more amazing that these little creatures do it,” Homayoun said.

About 3.5 billion birds migrate successfully back into the United States each spring, but like a human experiencing a flat tire on the interstate, the journey is not without its trials.

Central Texas Audubon Society Vice President Annette Jones said birds can travel thousands of miles before landing to feed and rest. Sometimes during severe weather, birders witness a striking event called fallout when an exhausted flock will decide it cannot fight the heavy wind and lands at the nearest convenience to wait out the storm, Jones said.

Homayoun said the No. 1 human-related cause of death for birds is cats, accounting for 2.4 billion birds every year. Though it is hard to pinpoint the scope of impact, researchers also know habitat loss is a leading cause of fatality.

As 98% of McLennan County remains in severe drought, food and water sources animals have come to rely on are drying up. It is no surprise that Lake Waco, though it sits 11 feet below reserve level, is historically a hotspot for migrating birds passing through.

Lake Waco’s ecosystem also faced habitat loss by land development and when the city raised the lake 7 feet in 2003, Lake Waco Wetlands coordinator Nora Schell said. To mitigate the loss, the city built the wetlands, which attract many birds and is now home to more than 186 identified species, Schell said.

She said this year she has not seen as many of some of the migrating waterfowl typical for the wetlands, including mallards, teals and mergansers.

Schell said right now at the wetlands she is seeing cardinals and chickadees, non-migratory species no different than anyone would see with a feeder in their backyard.

“April 1 is about when the summer birds really start to come through,” nature photographer Brian Boyd said.

He spends his days capturing whatever he can track down with his birdsong identifier.

For Boyd, December through May is dedicated to the five-month nesting period for bald eagles, which have complex migration patterns but breed in Waco. Boyd said he tries to document the eagles, his favorite bird, most, but on any given day he will go after whatever God throws in his path.

Boyd said right now eastern bluebirds are popular at the wetlands. According to All About Birds, The Cornell Lab’s online birdwatching guide, some eastern bluebirds from Texas will fly more than 2,000 miles during migration to breed in Manitoba. Bluebirds feed on insects, spiders and berries and can be seen sitting out along fences or powerlines in open spaces, such as meadows, fields or golf courses.

Using an app that tracks birds based on their song, Boyd said he also was able to find a red-bellied woodpecker recently at the wetlands. Red-bellied woodpeckers are considered non-migratory and are commonly found in wooded areas in the southeast. Though the name points to the reddish hue on its belly, the bird can be identified by its black-and-white barred back and bright red head.

Boyd said people can expect to see more of these species around April:

Painted buntings are rainbow-colored birds that Boyd said are a sight to see for birders and photographers. Those seen nesting in Texas likely migrated north from wintering grounds in Mexico or Central America. The blue, yellow, red and green plumaged birds can be spotted around dense, brushy habitats that are good sources of seeds. “It looks like a rainbow,” Boyd said. “It’s just gorgeous.”

The Mississippi kite is a long-distance migrant that moves from its winter home in central South America to summer breeding grounds in southeastern parts of North America. Boyd said he notices the hawk-like birds nesting more in the city than in rural areas, and they soar in the early morning and afternoon where they catch large insects.

Summer tanagers are bright red long-distance migrants that also leave their wintering grounds in South America and Mexico to breed in southeastern North America. They are summer residents of the Lake Waco Wetlands. Despite their color, summer tanagers can best be identified by their distinctive “dry, clicking ‘pit-ti-tuck’ sound,” according to All About Birds.

Boyd said like a golfer gets excited about going to a golf course, or a bowler gets excited about going to a bowling alley, he gets excited going out into nature to see what he can find. With apps like Merlin from The Cornell Lab or Seek, Boyd said users can find birds by recording their calls.

Wetlands coordinator Schell said watching birds can be relaxing and beneficial to mental health, and it is interesting to see what comes up to the feeder. Birdwatching can be as simple as putting a birdbath and fresh water in the yard and seeing what happens, an especially valuable way to participate in migration during the drought, Schell said.

Dunbar said anyone can easily help out during migration by participating in Lights Out, Texas, Audubon’s campaign to stop collisions with buildings during migration caused by light pollution. The Audubon asks that everyone reduce the amount of light coming from their houses from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., peak migration hours, until June 15.

Lights Out, Texas was launched by the Houston Audubon in 2017 after a mass casualty event involving some 400 birds colliding with a glass building in Galveston.

Homayoun said when people start to notice the subtle differences among birds’ behaviors, appearances and sounds, how they flit through the trees and chase down bugs, “suddenly your world gets a little bit bigger.”

“I think it can be one of those unexpected joys that people don’t think is for them, but then they try it and find out it doesn’t have to be intimidating,” she said.

For Homayoun, the best way to learn is by finding a mentor or local group. Texas Parks and Wildlife will host a group walk March 18 in search of the golden-cheeked warbler at Meridian State Park.

A must-have for first-time birders is a field guide, Homayoun said. Many people prefer paper guides that can be scribbled in and bookmarked, however All About Birds is a comprehensive desktop guide, she said.

Other online resources are BirdCast, a tool that uses data to predict real-time migration events, and two citizen science tools, eBird and iNaturalist.