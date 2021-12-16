St. Paul's students win Texas history essay contest

Two St. Paul’s Episcopal School fourth-grade students were named finalists in the Save Texas History Essay Contest hosted by the Texas General Land Office.

The Save Texas History contest is an annual essay competition open to fourth- and seventh-grade students across the state and promotes the preservation of local history.

St. Paul’s students Jubilee Lawson and Claire Rogers were among the five fourth-grade finalists selected.

This year’s prompt was “What history in your community is worth saving?” The student essays were judged by a team of educators who evaluated the creativity, writing structure, mechanics, spelling and grammar of the essays.

Jubilee, the daughter of Kelly and Billy Lawson, wrote about the importance of the Waco Suspension Bridge to the development of Waco.

Claire, the daughter of Erin and Scott Rogers, wrote about how the Brazos River has been and continues to be a vital resource to the Waco community.