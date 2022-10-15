Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls

Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday.

With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.

Lake Waco sat at 451.17 feet above sea level Saturday, about 11 feet below normal. The lake has been dropping close to a foot per month, 0.04 feet per day, since mid-September last year. The lake’s main tributary, the North Bosque River, is flowing at less than a five-hundredth of its typical rate some 15 miles upstream.

From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it.

Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies drinking water to Waco and surrounding communities.

Unless conditions change, the city of Waco and its water customers are likely to see city water restrictions bumped from Stage 2 to Stage 3 in the next month or two, limiting outdoor watering to one day per week among other measures. Stage 2 restrictions have been in place since July.

The current drought started late last fall, said Nelun Fernando, manager of the water availability program for the Texas Water Development Board. In November, areas that drain into the Bosque upstream of Lake Waco began to display moderate drought conditions, the first drought category of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s six categories ranging from no drought to exceptional drought. By the middle of August, the entire region adjacent to the Bosque was in exceptional drought status.

This past week, almost all of McLennan County and much of the Bosque watershed was in extreme drought, one step down from exceptional. Rain in August and September brought short-lived relief, as only 21.4% of the county was in extreme drought on Oct. 4.

Fernando said Erath County, where the North Bosque forms, has seen high temperatures this year, setting the record for the hottest nine months on record for the county. She also said December 2021 was the hottest December ever for Texas.

A Texas Tribune article from January says the state’s average temperature in December was 59 degrees, about 12 degrees warmer than average and the hottest since 1889.

Dan Huckaby, a Fort Worth-based meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said Waco is setting records of its own, as Wednesday set the record for latest 100-degree day in a calendar year. It broke the previous record, Oct. 4, 1983, by eight days.

October is not only abnormally hot but also dry, Sunday marking 39 consecutive days without rainfall, even though October is normally Waco’s wettest month, Huckaby said.

Waco has only had 11.81 inches of precipitation for the year so far, 16 inches below normal. The city has had just 12.46 inches since October 2021, Huckaby said.

“Normally for an entire calendar year were looking at 36.40, so that’s a really extraordinary deficit,” Huckaby said.

The National Weather Service predicts it will take more than 15 inches of rain to end the drought in McLennan County. Huckaby said the issue will not be fixed with one or two rain events. He said even if Waco has average precipitation for the next few months it still would not be enough.

Plus, it is not just rain over Waco that is needed to replenish the lake. It will take rain over the Bosque watershed in general to feed Lake Waco, city Utilities Director Lisa Tyer said.

“When it rains in Waco that’s great, but it doesn’t put a whole lot of water in the lake,” Tyer said.

She said 70% of the lake’s water comes from the North Bosque, and rain is needed in the Stephenville area, far upstream from the lake, to get water moving toward Lake Waco. If there is no water moving in the river, there is no water moving into the lake.

On Saturday the North Bosque River at Valley Mills was flowing at 0.43 cubic feet per second, the volume of about half a beach ball flowing by, Brazos River Authority spokesperson Judi Pierce said. The average discharge for the same location historically is 233 cubic feet per second.

Water quality in the lake also is affected by the hot, stagnant conditions. Fernando, the manager at the Water Development Board, said the warm temperature is conducive for algal blooms, and it is possible the mineral concentration would be higher since there is less water in the lake.

The city draws water for treatment at an inlet near the dam, the deepest part of the lake, because the sediment and nutrients in the water that affect quality have largely settled to the bottom by that point.

Tyer said the lake level is still high enough to use the two highest-level floodgates that control the flow of water at the dam, but as the level drops the city would have to open lower gates. She said the city has a plan for preserving the quality of the water.

“There is the potential we will see changes in taste and odor and we would have to increase the amount of chemicals used to treat that water,” she said. “The quality of the water will be different, not necessarily worse or better.”

Tyer said given the environmental disadvantage the weather has brought and the sinking lake level, it is very likely Waco will enter Stage 3 of its drought contingency plan when the lake level hits 449 feet in the next 30 to 60 days.

The new Stage 3 restrictions would reduce watering to one day a week, and any variances that have been granted under Stage 2 restrictions, which started in July, would come to an end, Tyer said. She said she will have a better timeline in three weeks, and she is hoping that as Waco gets cooler weather, the city will return to lower water use levels.

She said although restrictions are causing people to use less, conservation is the best option and the city council is actively discussing solutions.

She said the city recently approved the purchase of water rights for 2,100 acre-feet in the Brazos River basin. Brazos water rights are a hot commodity these days as every drop of the Brazos is already accounted for, Tyer said.

The Bosque is not the only Brazos tributary that is exceptionally dry this year.

Aaron Abel, water services manager for the Brazos River Authority, said the current drought began early in September 2021 for his system. The Bosque is one of the Brazos’ seven primary tributaries, meeting the larger river a few miles downstream of Lake Waco, but the Brazos River Authority does not hold water rights in Lake Waco.

The Brazos River System still has 74% of its water supply left and is under stage 1 drought watch which calls for 5% voluntary use reduction and awareness measures among customers.

However, Lake Proctor, a reservoir on the Leon River in Comanche County that holds Brazos River Authority supply, is facing similar challenges to Lake Waco, sitting at 44.6% full and 8.64 feet below normal. Abel said the lake is under the Brazos River Authority’s Stage 2 “Drought Warning Condition,” and will move to a Stage 3 “Drought Emergency Condition,” in the next few days. The Stage 3 conditions under the authority’s Drought Contingency Plan could include mandatory restrictions aimed at reducing consumption by 20% among customers, including the cities of Comanche and DeLeon.