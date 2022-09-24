Starr family, friends reminisce about ‘Uncle Ken’ during ceremony

Friends, family and colleagues from as far away as Washington, D.C., and as close at Baylor University gathered at Antioch Community Church for Ken Starr’s celebration of life ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The former federal attorney is perhaps best known for heading the Whitewater investigation that led to former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. He then served as solicitor general under President George H.W. Bush before switching to an academic career, serving as Pepperdine University’s law school dean. Starr was president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016 before regents dismissed him in the aftermath of a campuswide sexual assault scandal.

For the most part the more than a dozen speakers set that resume aside, focusing instead on the father, partner and friend Starr was in his personal life, one who was never too busy to drop what he was doing for their sake. Starr died Sept. 13 after a long recovery from surgery at a hospital in Houston.

A slideshow of family photos rotated on Antioch’s screens before the ceremony began, recalling family get-togethers with Starr’s sisters, and Ken and Alice Starr as newlyweds in the 1970s. Antioch Pastor Jimmy Seibert paid tribute to Starr’s tendency to burst into patriotic songs, and encouraged singing along.

“Welcome to Texas, you made it to the Holy Land. Ken finally got you here,” Seibert said at the start of the ceremony, prompting quiet laughter.

Sen. John Cornyn said Starr was courageous and “a friend of freedom,” something Starr said frequently, and referenced Starr’s 2021 book “Religious Liberty in Crisis: Exercising Your Faith in an Age of Uncertainty.”

“He wrote the book, literally, on the threat of creeping secularism and its threat to religious liberty,” Cornyn said. “Paul wrote in Second Timothy, ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’ So did our friend Ken Starr.”

Starr’s son, Randall, described his father’s energy and laughter as infectious, and said his sense of justice and fairness extended even to his little sisters’ softball games. He also recounted Starr’s habit of putting anyone, including research assistants, coworkers and 7-year-olds, on the spot for impromptu recitations of the Gettysburg Address, Bible verses or every U.S. president in order.

“As my sisters will attest to, that was just considered normal behavior in our home,” he said.

Starr’s daughter, Carolyn Doolittle, thanked Antioch and Baylor University for their help in holding the event, and coordinating security, media and other logistics in the week leading up to the ceremony.

She when she was a child in the 1980s, her dad brought home the aerobics moves he learned in classes at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“Imagine Antonin Scalia, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and him in full ’80s aerobics gear,” she said. “It apparently happened. None of them are here to tell us about it, unfortunately, but dad would … perform them for us and get us involved, much to our amusement.”

She, and several other speakers, referenced Starr’s love for the C.S. Lewis book "Mere Christianity," and his habit of sending copies of it to anyone who hadn’t read it, and a few people who had.

Her husband, Cameron Doolittle, one of the many people who called Starr grandpa or Uncle Ken, said Starr had a supernatural ability to see potential in others and encourage it.

“It’s like grandpa had a magic slingshot, and he’d reach down and pick up someone like a stone and launch them into the night sky, turning stones into stars,” Doolittle said. “And he leaves behind constellations of people whom his encouragement launched.”

The service concluded with a group performance all four verses of "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless America."

Starr is to be buried at Texas State Cemetery in Austin.