State adapting vaccine distribution as providers work to keep finding recipients

Moving forward, the health district will continue to shift its focus to smaller neighborhood clinics and workplace clinics in an effort to continue reaching people who have not been vaccinated, Craine said.

Countywide, 64,858 people have been fully vaccinated, or 32.3% of the 16-and-older population.

Pharmacist Hannah Ramirez said Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy has received federal and state allotments of the vaccine. For the first few months of the vaccine rollout, she mostly spent her time organizing on-site vaccine clinics for doctors, dentists and other health care professionals. She said she always knew the process would make it to this point.

“It is kind of nice for us to be able to take a breather on our end," Ramirez said. "Because of the manpower that had to go into doing all of the big clinics and everything … that was a lot of late nights and early mornings, and there's been a lot of stress on a lot of our staff here.”

Now, the pharmacy has about 300 doses of vaccine, some Moderna and some Johnson & Johnson, and is having trouble finding anyone to take them.

“We've just kind of seen overall demand for shots decreased because everybody's either gotten it and the rest don't want it,” Ramirez said.