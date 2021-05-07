State adapting vaccine distribution as providers work to keep finding recipients

The state of Texas is changing the way it distributes COVID-19 vaccines to providers, now filling orders instead of divvying up its supply and setting allotments on its own.
As the new system gets underway and demand shifts, some providers in McLennan County will not be placing new orders in the first week, instead working through doses they have in storage. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which had been setting allotments and making shipments weekly, announced the new system Thursday.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, a state-designated public vaccine hub, will be among local providers not placing a new order for the coming week, because it has about 5,000 Moderna doses it needs to work through, spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
“For us, it gives us a little more ability to gauge how much we're really going to need,” Craine said. “So we will be concerned about having extra doses, or making sure that we're using up our allotment. We can order as needed what we need.”
Last week the public health district vaccinated about 1,800 people at its main clinic at the Waco Convention Center, and another 30 at a mobile clinic at Second Missionary Baptist Church, Craine said. This week, the main clinic started accepting walk-ins, as did many pharmacies, some of which are primarily supplied through a federal program.
Moving forward, the health district will continue to shift its focus to smaller neighborhood clinics and workplace clinics in an effort to continue reaching people who have not been vaccinated, Craine said.
Countywide, 64,858 people have been fully vaccinated, or 32.3% of the 16-and-older population.
Pharmacist Hannah Ramirez said Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy has received federal and state allotments of the vaccine. For the first few months of the vaccine rollout, she mostly spent her time organizing on-site vaccine clinics for doctors, dentists and other health care professionals. She said she always knew the process would make it to this point.
“It is kind of nice for us to be able to take a breather on our end," Ramirez said. "Because of the manpower that had to go into doing all of the big clinics and everything … that was a lot of late nights and early mornings, and there's been a lot of stress on a lot of our staff here.”
Now, the pharmacy has about 300 doses of vaccine, some Moderna and some Johnson & Johnson, and is having trouble finding anyone to take them.
“We've just kind of seen overall demand for shots decreased because everybody's either gotten it and the rest don't want it,” Ramirez said.
She said the pharmacy is still holding workplace vaccination clinics, just not as many.
Some people come in with a preference for one vaccine over the others, but at this point she considers the differences between them minor.
“There is a difference between a one-shot and a two-shot series, but as far as efficacy, for the severe infection and keeping people out of the hospital, we're kind of getting to the point where it's going to be like a flu shot,” Ramirez said. “It's just all different manufacturers, but they protect you all the same.”
She said going forward, vaccines that have a longer shelf life or come in single-dose vials instead of multi-dose vials would be an improvement, especially if the vaccine becomes part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended vaccine schedule.
In another announcement Friday in anticipation of the Pfizer vaccine receiving regulatory approval for use in youth age 12 and up, the Department of State Health Services urged pediatric health care providers to sign up as vaccine providers. The vaccine, already approved for people 16 and older, is expected to receive the expanded authorization soon as regulators finish their analysis of clinical trial data to this point.