Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon predicts the emergence of the weather pattern known as El Niño on the horizon could relieve some aspects of the current drought in Central Texas come fall.

But in coming years, warming global temperatures could mean drier soil and faster-forming droughts despite more intense, erratic rains, he told the Waco Rotary Club on Tuesday.

A drought that began in 2021 has lingered into spring in Waco, with Lake Waco down 10 feet and Stage 2 drought restrictions still in place. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows 56% of McLennan County is in drought, down from 87% last week, thanks to a series of thunderstorms.

Nielsen-Gammon, an atmospheric science professor at Texas A&M University, said the Waco region has been a dividing line between the dry western part of the state and the wetter eastern part as the region looks at the tail end of what has amounted to a two-year drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, East Texas is looking wetter than average.

But further west it looks like much of the winter wheat crop in the Panhandle will fail, as drought conditions have persisted, Nielsen-Gammon said. So far this year, the Colorado River that supplies water for Austin has had its driest four months on record in terms of water flowing into reservoirs, he said.

In the 12 months leading up to October 2022 Waco almost beat its own low-rainfall record, hitting just 15.66 inches of rainfall as the sixth-driest 12-month period recorded.

In 2021 Waco enjoyed a wet spring and summer, coming into November 2021 10 inches above average rainfall, Nielsen-Gammon said. Then the rain stopped.

Anticipated rainfall outpaced actual rainfall totals by March 2022 and never recovered.

From November 2021 to November 2022, “we went from basically close to 10 inches above normal to 10 inches below normal in that period,” he said.

“It’s basically historic drought conditions.”

Thunderstorms overnight Thursday brought the month-to-date rainfall total to 1.19 inches. Waco has received 11.19 inches so far this year, down 1.42 inches from normal but nearly 5 inches more than 2022 year to date.

May is historically Waco’s wettest month, according to the National Weather Service, with a normal rainfall of 4.44 inches. Over the last decade, the average May rainfall total has been 5.68 inches, with a range of 2.8 inches in May 2017 to 9.27 inches in 2015.

Lake Waco’s elevation late Friday topped 452 feet above sea level, up one foot since April 19 and the highest since October thanks to runoff from intense rains. The normal level of the lake is set at 462 feet.

Though the rise is promising, water utility spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said the city anticipates the need for Stage 3 drought restrictions in coming months. She encourages residents to be mindful of water use, even beyond current restrictions if possible.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in the lake levels thanks to recent rains, which has kept us above the Stage 3 trigger level,” Sellers said. “We hope that a change in weather patterns this fall will help get us closer to normal lake levels, but anticipated spring and summer rain isn’t forecast to be enough to prevent the move to Stage 3 any time soon.”

North American weather patterns are influenced by large-scale climate patterns, the El Niño Southern Oscillation, that either reduce or increase the temperature gradient from the pole to the equator and shift the Pacific Jet Stream.

La Niña, a climate pattern characterized by lower-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific, was present from 2021 until earlier this year. The jet stream’s shift north during La Niña creates drier and hotter conditions than normal in the southern United States.

La Niña was also present in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Looking at historical trends, the El Niño Southern Oscillation patterns do not have much of an effect on rainfall in Texas during the warm season, Nielsen-Gammon said.

However, rainfall in the spring and early summer in Central Texas is highly dependent on the amount of rainfall beforehand. Moisture from the soil evaporates, which can fuel future storms, he said, but in periods of drought the dryness is somewhat self-perpetuating.

Sea surface temperatures are rising, representing a shift from La Niña to neutral, then to El Niño, the other extreme. The south tends to be wetter during El Niño winters, as thunderstorms move toward the central Pacific.

“With El Niño developing, that means that we have pretty good odds of having a wetter-than-normal period from late fall through winter to early spring next year,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “Not any good way of forecasting rainfall during the summertime, but once we get past the summer, things are going to be hopefully looking better.”

To predict much further than a year out, Nielsen-Gammon said it is important to look at climate changes rather than changes in weather patterns. He said there are three kinds of evidence that must be in alignment to predict with confidence what might happen: clear historical trends, consistent and reliable model projections and a sound physical reason to expect the trend.

“If you've got all three of these lined up, if it’s been happening, if it’s projected to happen and you know why it’s happening, you can pretty well count on it,” he said.

He said historical rainfall trends have been positive, increasing by about 1% per decade in Central Texas since 1895. That statistic would favor decreased drought possibility, but Texas sits between Mexico where there’s a projected drying trend and the Midwest that’s getting wetter, he said, leaving projections inconclusive.

Climate models are consistent, however, in terms of soil moisture, predicting with confidence a 1-2% increase per decade in soil dryness. Nielsen-Gammon said despite average rainfall, global warming’s impact on rising temperatures across the state could cause increased evaporation, leading to less soil moisture.

“Since the 1970s we’ve been warming at a pace of about 1.5 times the rate of the globe as a whole,” he said. “Projection going forward is probably not quite that rapid, maybe 20% faster than the globe as a whole. But it’s been happening over the whole state.”

And as higher global temperatures cause more evaporation from the ground’s moisture and from reservoirs, the character of rainfall is projected to get more intense, as all that water vapor can sit in a warmer atmosphere longer, he said.

“So we have the same amount of rain and it’s coming down harder, then more of it’s going to tend to run off and less of it’s going to soak into the soil, so that would lead to dryer soils also,” he said.

Climate models generally agree that annual runoff will increase, which is favorable for reservoirs and water supply.

As Lake Waco sits more than 10 feet below conservation pool, the prospect of increased runoff seems favorable for decreasing water restrictions. However, projections say that runoff during a typical month will actually decline, but during heavy-runoff months flood events will increase, Nielsen-Gammon said.

“So that may mean having to allow for more flood control for reservoir operations and thereby less water supply in the end after all,” he said. “Plus, you have to worry about water evaporating from the reservoir with the higher temperatures.”

The question of Waco’s drought recovery remains, as substantial runoff and streamflow from the North Bosque watershed is needed before Lake Waco’s level will see a significant rise. Having normal rainfall for the past six months has been favorable for agriculture, but does not provide for long-term drought relief in reservoirs, Nielsen-Gammon said.

“For future droughts, I can’t say that they’re definitely going to be worse or definitely better, but it’s clear they’ll develop faster because of the more erratic rainfall and the higher temperatures,” he said.