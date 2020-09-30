State Fair of Texas joins HOT Fair for bigger youth livestock show in Waco

The Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau agreed to underwrite $20,000 in prize money for top finishers in the “United” livestock show, as the event has been dubbed. Ingram said young people also will compete for prizes and scholarships in the respective shows: State Fair and HOT Fair & Rodeo.

“Everyone is doing their best to deal with the pandemic’s impact on and disruptions in livestock shows and events that are important to Texas youth,” Texas Farm Bureau Executive Director Si Cook said in the press release. “The United is an historic event, in that two popular youth livestock shows are working together to provide this opportunity. We’re proud to partner in this effort.”

The HOT Fair and State Fair could not stand by and watch FFA and 4-H students lose another forum for championing their cause, HOT Fair & Rodeo President Wes Allison said in the press release.

“We realize the money and effort that goes into raising livestock,” Allison said.

Partnering with an event 90 minutes away seemed a natural fit, said Daryl Real, the State Fair’s senior vice president for agriculture and livestock.