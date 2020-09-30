State Fair of Texas joins HOT Fair for bigger youth livestock show in Waco

Both bulldogged by pandemic-related distancing requirements, the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo and the State Fair of Texas have steered youngsters statewide to a combined livestock show in Waco through Oct. 18.
HOT Fair & Rodeo spokesperson Charva Ingram said the public likely would see a thundering herd of livestock trailers around Bosque Boulevard and Lake Air Drive, near the Extraco Events Center, as 3,500 exhibitors hauling 6,500 four-legged entries arrive with visions of ribbons and scholarships.
Unfortunately, the public will not get to witness the judging, and not because a cloud of dust has been raised. The livestock holding and showing areas remain off-limits because of social distancing requirements, Ingram said.
“Only exhibitors, their parents and their 4-H and FFA advisors will be allowed on the grounds,” Fair Vice President Dustin Coufal said.
Ingram reminded that the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is not the venue where business and community leaders bid on livestock, sometimes pledging well beyond true market value to reward exhibitors for their hard work.
The State Fair and HOT Fair collaboration is rare, if not unprecedented, “but both organizations agree this provides the best opportunity for students to show their livestock while maintaining a safe environment,” according to a press release the HOT Fair & Rodeo issued Wednesday.
The Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau agreed to underwrite $20,000 in prize money for top finishers in the “United” livestock show, as the event has been dubbed. Ingram said young people also will compete for prizes and scholarships in the respective shows: State Fair and HOT Fair & Rodeo.
“Everyone is doing their best to deal with the pandemic’s impact on and disruptions in livestock shows and events that are important to Texas youth,” Texas Farm Bureau Executive Director Si Cook said in the press release. “The United is an historic event, in that two popular youth livestock shows are working together to provide this opportunity. We’re proud to partner in this effort.”
The HOT Fair and State Fair could not stand by and watch FFA and 4-H students lose another forum for championing their cause, HOT Fair & Rodeo President Wes Allison said in the press release.
“We realize the money and effort that goes into raising livestock,” Allison said.
Partnering with an event 90 minutes away seemed a natural fit, said Daryl Real, the State Fair’s senior vice president for agriculture and livestock.
“At the foundation of our organization is promoting agriculture, education and community involvement, so we knew we had to find other avenues for these students,” Real said in the press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Heart O’ Texas, whose mission to support agriculture aligns perfectly with ours.”
Allison used his longtime friendship with Real to seal the deal, Ingram said.
“He just called up his buddy and laid it out,” she said.
Under normal conditions, the livestock show associated with the HOT Fair & Rodeo would attract about 5,300 animal entries from 2,500 exhibitors. Collaborating with the State Fair of Texas stands to increase each total by a thousand, creating traffic for local restaurants and hotels, Ingram said.
The influx of visitors comes as the state rolled occupancy limits at businesses back to 50% of capacity, from 75%, as of Sunday because of high numbers of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the local five-county Trauma Service Area. Local officials have questioned the state’s hospitalization data without clarifying any potential source of discrepancy between local and state data. Seven consecutive days of lower hospitalization numbers would allow occupancy limits to return to 50%.
Though thousands of young people and their families will be rolling into Waco through mid-October, many competitors will be staying only a day or two, as judging ebbs and flows, Ingram said.
“Heifers run through Sunday. Steers arrive Monday,” Ingram said.
The combined shows should help the HOT Fair & Rodeo survive financial challenges posed by greatly limiting activities on the midway. Rides, entertainers and a host of special events have been eliminated.
The rodeo will run a split shift, Oct. 10-11 and 15-17, with performances scheduled at 7 each evening. A fair food drive-in gives fans of corndogs, candied apples and funnel cakes a chance to indulge, and free parking off Lake Air Drive is available.
Entry fees for the HOT Fair & Rodeo livestock show are $30 per head for heifers, steers, lambs, goats and swine, according to Ingram. The fee to enter the United competition limited to steers, heifers and gilts is $70 per head.
Ingram said the livestock show at the HOT Fair & Rodeo historically generates about $100,000 for scholarships, a sizable chunk of the $250,000 to $300,000 raised annually to assist young people with college tuition.
