State investigators probe fire that threatened downtown Marlin block

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire in Marlin last week that threatened a row of historic buildings and drew a firefighting response from several counties.

City of Marlin Fire Chief Justin Parker said the cause of the fire Friday afternoon at 129 Commerce St. is still under investigation with help from the state agency.

The two-story building, which housed Cameron Electronics, was likely a total loss, and an adjacent building suffered smoke, fire and water damage, Parker said.

But he said the quick work of Marlin firefighters and an array of departments from Falls, Robertson, Limestone and McLennan counties helped contain the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish spot fires on nearby buildings ignited by embers falling from the column of thick black smoke from the burning building. The block contains about 15 buildings.

“There have been numerous cases in this country and others when downtown buildings burn and that creates a chain reaction, a domino effect, jumping from building to building,” Parker said. “The fact that we were able to stop the exposure on the northernmost side was a huge success.”

City fire crews arrived at about 4:51 p.m. at the building on the corner of Wood and Commerce streets, and officers immediately sought mutual aid from the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, which generally serves rural areas.

They were joined by a host of fire departments from Bremond, Kosse, Robinson, Hewitt, Bellmead, Calvert and other communities. Firefighters were able to stop the progress of the fire on the second floor of the 12,000-square-foot building, and city fire crews stayed at the scene until 2 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton said the firefighters’ work prevented a much worse toll on downtown Marlin.

“Naturally, my concern was for the remaining structures in the downtown area, given the age of the structures there,” Lofton said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.