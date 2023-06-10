Fairfield Lake State Park may live to see another day.

At a special meeting Saturday in Austin, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously in favor of using eminent domain to force a private developer to sell to the state a 5,000 acre property containing the lake and the recently closed park in Freestone County, about 70 miles east of Waco.

The commission also instructed Parks and Wildlife Executive Director David Yoskowitz to draft a commission policy to restrict the department's use of condemnation and eminent domain to situations that are “extraordinary and unusual.” The policy will be considered at an Aug. 24 meeting.

“Condemnation represents an extraordinary step and last resort for TPWD, and it is not one we undertake lightly,” Commission Chair Arch “Beaver” Aplin III said in a press release. “However, TPWD’s mission calls for managing and conserving the natural resources of Texas for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Fairfield Lake State Park has welcomed millions of visitors over half a century, and we have a clear mandate to preserve this public resource that is beloved by so many.”

Fairfield Lake is a 2,400 acre lake built to cool a power plant, and the state park covered up 1,800 acres. Starting in 1976, the state leased the park from property owner Vistra Energy, but after shutting down its power plant on the property in 2018, the company informed Parks and Wildlife of its intent to sell the property. Todd Interests, a Dallas-based real estate firm, finalized a deal earlier this year to buy the property from Vistra for $110.5 million.

The park closed Feb. 28 after the deal was announced, but was reopened March 14 before closing again last weekend. Todd Interests had announced plans to build a private, gated community and golf course on the property, and would not allow public access to the lake.

Commission member James Abell said during Saturday's meeting that Todd Interests had publicly discussed plans to demolish the park’s facilities as soon as the state's lease ends Tuesday. He and other commission members pleaded with the firm to delay the demolition of facilities and construction until a negotiation for the property can be finalized.

For Texas to legally acquire the property, it must pay Todd Interests “just compensation,” said Jacob Merkord, a law partner at Marrs Ellis and Hodge, a firm that specializes in eminent domain cases.

He said the next step for the state is to send a third-party appraiser to evaluate the property’s value.

Merkord said the state then can make an offer to Todd Interests. If the company and the state cannot agree on a deal, the acquisition of the park could turn into a legal battle, he said.

Because Todd Interests will remain the legal owner of the property in the meantime, it could continue with its development plans as the state is attempting to use eminent domain to acquire the property, Merkord said.

He also said it is rare for eminent domain to be used to acquire a park. Eminent domain can only be used if the property being seized will be for public use, and it is most commonly used for building new roads or pipelines. It has been used before to acquire land for a park, but it is rare.

During Saturday's meeting, commission members spoke of using eminent domain as a last resort for saving the park.

Texas State Parks Director Rodney Franklin said 284 written public comments were submitted before the meeting. He said 227, or 80%, of the comments were in favor of the state acquiring the park to preserve and expand it.

About 30 people attended the meeting, and nine people spoke to the commission. All who spoke were in favor of the department using eminent domain to acquire the park.

State Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Hill County, represents a district that includes Freestone County and part of McLennan County. She said after the park received a notice to vacate on Feb. 13 from the new owner, her office received calls from residents all over the state expressing their desire for the park to remain open.

“The park and lake have been the backdrop for generations of Texans to come together and celebrate outdoors and the wonderful things that Texas Wildlife has to offer for over 50 years,” Orr said. “The overall sentiment is to please save the state park for future Texans to enjoy with their loved ones.”

According to a Parks and Wildlife press release, the decision Saturday to invoke eminent domain follows “persistent and extraordinary” steps to acquire and preserve the park under amicable terms. Another press release says the department had “reason to believe” Todd Interests could divert up to 14,000 acre-feet of the lake’s water outside the county, which would reduce the lake’s level, reduce its shoreline and harm wildlife in the park.

Orr introduced legislation, House Bill 4757, designed to preserve the lake and state park. It passed the House on a 131-8 margin but died in the Senate.

House Bill 4757 would have required any applications for appropriating water from Big Brown Creek or Fairfield Lake to be approved by the Parks and Wildlife Commission, and required the application to preserve the historical water levels and quality of the lake as well as continue to allow public access to the lake. It also would have given the commission regulatory authority over the lake.

Recently, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 1648 and Senate Joint Resolution 74, which allows voters to decide on the creation of a Centennial Parks Conservation Fund. The fund would allow Texas to invest $1 billion toward buying more land for Texas State Parks.

Sandy Emmons drove from Waxahachie to attend Saturday's meeting and speak to the commission. She said she and her husband, Andy, own a ranch in Freestone County just south of the lake and a business in downtown Fairfield. She said the business has already been hurt by a decline in traffic caused by the park closures.

She also said she used to be the curator of the Freestone County Historical Museum, and said in 2008, she discovered an unmarked cemetery that contained the remains of formerly enslaved people. In addition to the unmarked cemetery, there are two other cemeteries on the property, she said.

Andy Emmons also said he is concerned about the potential for water being diverted out of the county, which he said would hurt local landowners.

Sandy Emmons cried after the commission voted to pursue acquisition, as she said she has been fighting for a long time to save the park.

In a letter addressed to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Todd Interests said it had already started working on its development plan and executed “millions of dollars” in related contracts. The letter says much of the firm’s construction equipment is already on-site.

The letter also says Texas had multiple opportunities since 2018 to purchase the property, but never did. After entering its contract with Vistra, Todd Interests met with Aplin to engage in “good faith” discussions over the park, the letter says.

The letter says the state of Texas has been trying to “derail” the company’s transaction.

“Chairman Aplin made no secret of his desire for our transaction to fail, and after we refused to simply walk away from our business transaction he made numerous verbal threats, apparently orchestrated multiple failed legislative actions and in our opinion, spoke many untruths,” the letter says.

Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Cory Chandler said the department did not have the money or legislative authority to purchase the park using state funding in 2018. He said the department asked Vistra if it would sell only the part of the property that contains the park, which the company declined.

Chandler also said Parks and Wildlife met with potential buyers who were interested in purchasing the property while keeping the park open, but those attempts to purchase the property were unsuccessful.

“It’s true that TPWD absolutely attempted, on many occasions, to purchase Fairfield Lake State Park, and once the property went under contract with Todd Interests, the department and its commission took persistent and extraordinary steps to negotiate an outcome that would support private property rights and Texas businesses like Todd Interests while preserving a public asset that has served millions of visitors through half a century,” Chandler said. “These extraordinary steps included offering an assignment fee of $20 million, plus up to $5 million for due diligence expenses, for Todd Interests to give us the opportunity to purchase the park from Vistra Corp.”

Todd Interests CEO and founder Shawn Todd declined comment Saturday. Todd Interests did not have a representative present at Saturday's meeting.