Steam-powered pipe repair in downtown Waco
Steam-powered pipe repair in downtown Waco

Steam-powered pipe repair

Steam rises from a manhole Monday morning on University Parks Drive, where crews with Insituform are repairing a 36-inch sewer line. The $1.5 million project, which has closed Washington Avenue bridge until mid-March, will line the inside of the pipe with a membrane, sealing it in place with steam.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

