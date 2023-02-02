A Patriot Award and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve 50th-year anniversary commemorative coin was presented on Oct. 19 to Gary Moss, store manager at Lowe's Home Improvement at 201 N. New Road.

Moss was nominated by Air National Guard Service members Sgt. Alejandro Renteria (who is overseas) and Sgt. Jonathan George, both assigned to the 712th MP Company in Houston.

George, who is assigned to the 712th MP Company, had to take time away from his position with the Lowe's store in Waco in order to report for a special operation assignment. He returned in August 2022 and had drilled on Sept. 10 and 11.

Moss was able to resolve a scheduling issue and assured George of Lowe’s support of military service members.

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve routinely recognizes employers with the Secretary of Defense Patriot Award for having provided diligent and unwavering support of service members they employ, when they are called to duty.

Employers are nominated by a service member who works directly under their supervision.