Stories from the pandemic: A six-month struggle with no end in sight

When McLennan County’s first six COVID-19 cases were reported March 18, the news came as a shock despite weeks of early warnings.
The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic the week before, and in short order, much of daily life was turned on its head.
The changes and frustrations have come in different doses for different people. For some frustration means glasses that fog up above a mask, missing drinks with friends after work or “Zoom fatigue” from too many online meetups.
It means something else for those waiting for months behind bars with fading hope of a day in court, or for caregivers making daily rounds to elderly patients, getting test swabs up their noses twice a week, still worried about infecting their clients.
For teachers it may mean trying to navigate half a classroom of masked students and half a classroom at home trying to follow along on their computers. For a small business owner, it may mean grappling with weeks of closure and a case of the disease in her own family.
To mark this unhappy anniversary, Tribune-Herald journalists spoke to a variety of people about how the pandemic has upended their lives, including a defense attorney, a home health worker, a performing musician, a middle school teacher, a stylist and a single retiree. We talked to the family who prayed on the lawn of the hospital where Moses and Julia Resendez lay on ventilators in their fatal struggles with the disease. They were added to a county death toll that has grown to 97. But their family’s story is one statistics cannot tell.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.