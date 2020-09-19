Stories from the pandemic: A six-month struggle with no end in sight

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When McLennan County’s first six COVID-19 cases were reported March 18, the news came as a shock despite weeks of early warnings.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic the week before, and in short order, much of daily life was turned on its head.

The changes and frustrations have come in different doses for different people. For some frustration means glasses that fog up above a mask, missing drinks with friends after work or “Zoom fatigue” from too many online meetups.

It means something else for those waiting for months behind bars with fading hope of a day in court, or for caregivers making daily rounds to elderly patients, getting test swabs up their noses twice a week, still worried about infecting their clients.