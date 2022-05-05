Storms bring strong winds, much-needed rainfall to McLennan County

A line of storms ahead of a cold front from the northwest brought much-needed rain to McLennan County on Thursday, though not enough to extinguish a monthslong drought.

Waco Regional Airport received 1.2 inches of rainfall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and storms brought gusts of up to 62 mph at about noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds knocked down limbs and power lines, and lightning struck three houses in Waco, including one in China Spring that suffered an attic fire shortly before noon, Waco Fire Department officials said.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth office issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. for 46 counties, including McLennan and surrounding counties, but no tornadoes were reported to touch down, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bishop said.

The rainfall provided widespread relief to drought-stricken McLennan County farmers and ranchers, though the rainfall amounts varied widely, county Agrilife Extension Agent Shane McLellan said.

Amounts ranged from about half an inch in Downsville southeast of Waco to 2 or more inches around Crawford and 2 to 3 inches around West, McLellan said. The heavy rains may not have had time to completely saturate the soil, but farmers and ranchers appreciate what they got, he said.

“It will help,” McLellan said. “We’ll see stock tanks filled that have been low. … We’re definitely better off than a month ago.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that as recently as Tuesday, Crawford and the western corner of the county has been in the most serious drought category, labeled “exceptional.” The rest of the county has been in “extreme” or “severe drought,” and McLennan County was among 174 Texas counties named disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing farmers to qualify for emergency credit to offset drought losses.

Meanwhile, Lake Waco’s water level Thursday remained at 456.9 feet above sea level, more than five feet below normal.

Based on Waco Regional Airport readings, Waco has received 6.36 inches of rain this year, a little more than half its normal year-to-date rainfall of 12.6 inches. The last significant rain was April 25, when 1.3 inches were recorded.

McLellan said that rain helped grazing pastures to rebound, as well as corn and sorghum fields, though more rain is still needed to recharge subsoil moisture.

The greening effect of the recent rain has also helped insulate McLennan County from wildfire, said Kiley Moran, McGregor-based wildland urban interface coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service. The agency has helped coordinate the response to fires that raged through southwestern Texas and up to Coryell, Bell and Bosque counties in March and April.

Though Thursday’s rain largely missed Coryell County, it will promote more green growth in areas such as McLennan County, Moran said.

“I think for our area it’s going to continue to help with the fire threat we’ve had,” Moran said.

Last year’s heavy rains promoted heavy growth of grass and other vegetation in the area, he said.

“Then we went into a drought and all that grass from last year is still hanging around,” Moran said. “We’re waiting for the green-up to be significant to mitigate that dry fuel. So far a lot of McLennan County has greened up.”

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton recently lifted the county burn ban, though bans remain in all adjacent counties except Bell, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service online map.

No significant rain chances are forecast in the next week, and starting Saturday a high-pressure ridge will keep temperatures unseasonably hot, said Bishop, the weather service meteorologist.

Saturday through Thursday, highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, with lows mostly in the 70s, according to the weather service forecast for Waco.

