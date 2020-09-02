Storms spark fires, quench drought; More rain possible

Strong thunderstorms that arrived Tuesday night brought lightning that damaged power lines in downtown Waco and sparked a house fire in McGregor, while dumping several inches of rain that extinguished an emerging drought.
The National Weather Service reported 3.78 inches of rainfall at Waco Regional Airport between Tuesday night and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Much of the area’s overnight rain soaked into the ground that had grown parched after more than a month without appreciable rainfall, said Allison Prater, a Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist. But the weather service said flash floods were possible in McLennan County as a chance of thunderstorms continued Wednesday night and into Saturday.
The storms Tuesday night resulted in damage to several electrical distribution structures and poles around downtown, local Oncor regional manager Michael Baldwin said. Most customers regained power Wednesday morning, but the distribution company was still working to restore power to 191 downtown customers by nightfall.
McGregor Fire Department officials said lighting struck a home in McGregor at about 3 a.m., causing a fire that destroyed the home, though both occupants escaped unharmed. Waco fire officials also reported that lightning caused a minor fire at a two-story apartment complex at 100 Overture Court in South Waco.
Flooding from the rain was not widespread, but Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson reported 3 feet of water pooled under the Interstate 35 bridge at Old Lorena Road. Water on the interstate’s southbound lanes also created a hazard, and officers worked a non-injury accident there that involved two tractor-trailers and one car, Dickson said.
In Waco, utility officials reported three minor sewer overflows, and city parks crews were busy Wednesday helping clean up at least 10 downed trees in parks and along roads.
“There was a big one up on Lawson’s Point that caused a temporary road closure,” parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook said. “What happens this time of year, trees are full and healthy and they get waterlogged and and heavy.”
Cameron Park’s Pecan Bottoms also saw some localized flooding, enough that a college student was seen “surfing” on the pool with a boogie board, Cook said.
After a mostly rainless August, most of McLennan County has been shown to be in “moderate” drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is updated every Thursday.
McLennan County AgriLife Extension Agent Shane McLellan said the rare September downpour was welcome. He said rainfall amounts ranged from about 1.5 inches around Crawford and McGregor to 6.4 inches in eastern McLennan County and more than 7 inches around Moody.
“Not as much water ran off as I thought,” McLellan said. “Most of this water soaked in. The soil has dried out really quick with all this crazy heat and 100-degree days.”
The National Weather Service logged 17 days hotter than 100 degrees last month, but the cool front that brought this week’s thunderstorms left temperatures in the 70s Wednesday, with highs forecast in the 80s and low 90s through Labor Day.
McLellan said the rain filled stock tanks, replenished grazing pastures and salvaged some hay crops.
“The biggest thing about this rain is that it was very timely for pastures that were starting to look pretty dry,” he said.
Less fortunate were farmers caught by the rain while in the middle of the cotton-stripping process. The rain will delay the harvest of the cotton bolls and could affect the quality of the cotton, he said.
Rainfall so far this week brings the yearly total for Waco to 34.43 inches, up 12.1 inches over the normal year-to-date tally of 22.36.
Managing Editor J.B. Smith and staff writer Kristin Hoppa contributed to this report.
