Strain on hospitals, risk to patients still serious, even if omicron proves milder overall

“I think what it comes down to is that we’ll be able to show, in time, the percentage of people with omicron who have severe disease and are hospitalized is going to be less than with delta,” Verner said.

During a press briefing held Friday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said hospitalizations rates have been increasing across all age groups, but pediatric hospitalizations have hit their highest point since the pandemic began.

“Sadly, we are seeing the rates of hospitalizations increasing for children 0 to 4, children who are not yet currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination,” Walensky said.

She said the CDC is still learning about the effects of omicron infection on children, and whether the spike in hospitalized kids is a result of the overall lower vaccination rate among children or because omicron is harder on young patients.

Currently, about half the children in the United States between the ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated, but that number drops to 16% for kids ages 5 to 11.

“A review of over 26 million vaccine doses in this age group was publicly reviewed at our advisory committee this week and demonstrated the overwhelming safety of COVID-19 vaccination,” Walensky said. “Please, for our youngest children, those who are not yet eligible for vaccination, it’s critically important that we surround them with people who are vaccinated to provide them protection.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.