Studies showing high vaccine effectiveness include Central Texas participants

Gaglani said as long as there are COVID-19 cases, there will always be the risk of mutations forming new variants as the vaccine replicates itself inside one body, then another, then another. Getting the vaccine lowers the chances, as the virus loses potential new targets to infect.

“These are basically errors in the genetic makeup of the virus,” Gaglani said. “And then, because this virus doesn't have any proofreading mechanism, because it’s an RNA virus, then then there's a lot of tendency for the mutations to happen.”

The front-line worker study analyzed 3,950 participants who enrolled between December 2020 to March 2021. The group took weekly COVID-19 tests, and researchers tracked who became ill. When the vaccination effort started in January, researchers also logged who got vaccinated, what happened before they reached the full immunity level and what happened after. Researchers collected information from Baylor Scott & White at eight locations nationwide, including Temple and Round Rock, and the study is ongoing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gaglani said the results square with the trials pharmaceutical companies conducted on the vaccines, but there have been little to no studies on vaccination results for the general public yet.

“We have not really tested or seen any results yet in the U.S. population,” Gaglani said.