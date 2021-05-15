Studies showing high vaccine effectiveness include Central Texas participants

Two studies using patient data from Central Texas hospitals show mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide significant protection in real-world conditions to people working high-risk jobs and to older people with chronic medical conditions, according to a Baylor Scott & White researcher.
The studies show surprisingly high vaccine effectiveness rates of 90% or higher, said Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, a co-author who works as director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections in Temple and chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Baylor Scott & White Health. The annual flu vaccine effectiveness testing she is used to conducting usually finds those shots fall between a 40% and 50% effectiveness rate, so the coronavirus vaccines represent a powerful opportunity.
“It's going to be very important for us to just crush this pandemic, because we have such a great tool,” Gaglani said. “And if we get vaccinated … we don't get infected, we don't transmit the virus because we’re not infected, then hopefully we won't have new variants coming along.”
One of the studies found vaccine recipients 65 or older, many with underlying conditions, had an effectiveness rate of 94% against COVID-19 requiring hospitalization. The other study found recipients considered front-line workers, primarily medical care providers or first responders, had an effectiveness rate of 90% against COVID-19 of any severity.
Gaglani said as long as there are COVID-19 cases, there will always be the risk of mutations forming new variants as the vaccine replicates itself inside one body, then another, then another. Getting the vaccine lowers the chances, as the virus loses potential new targets to infect.
“These are basically errors in the genetic makeup of the virus,” Gaglani said. “And then, because this virus doesn't have any proofreading mechanism, because it’s an RNA virus, then then there's a lot of tendency for the mutations to happen.”
The front-line worker study analyzed 3,950 participants who enrolled between December 2020 to March 2021. The group took weekly COVID-19 tests, and researchers tracked who became ill. When the vaccination effort started in January, researchers also logged who got vaccinated, what happened before they reached the full immunity level and what happened after. Researchers collected information from Baylor Scott & White at eight locations nationwide, including Temple and Round Rock, and the study is ongoing.
Gaglani said the results square with the trials pharmaceutical companies conducted on the vaccines, but there have been little to no studies on vaccination results for the general public yet.
“We have not really tested or seen any results yet in the U.S. population,” Gaglani said.
She said the front-line worker study focuses on a population of mostly younger working-age adults who have relatively few chronic conditions overall. About 72% of the group is between the ages of 18 and 49, and 70% have no chronic medical conditions of any kind.
The other study focuses people 65 and older who were admitted to Baylor Scott & White hospitals with COVID-like illness between the months of January and March 2021. Twenty-five participants were from Hillcrest in Waco and 15 came from Round Rock.
“COVID-like illness” included things like fever, cough or shortness of breath that began within 10 days of each patient’s admission. In that age group, almost 90% of participants have a chronic medical condition, or multiple conditions, but the vaccine had a 94% efficacy rate.
“So that is absolutely amazing, because those are the people who have the hardest hospital admissions as well as high risk for mortality with this virus,” Gaglani said.
Gaglani said she and her coworkers are submitting a second round of data to a medical journal for publication. She said the two studies only cover a small portion of all there is to understand about the virus.
“The studies are still ongoing, so there will be more follow up on it, adding in more people, and more time,” Gaglani said.