‘Suffragist Sue’ entry wins at DAR quilt contest

Angela Granger, regent of the Henry Downs Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, placed first in Texas in the DAR’s fiber arts category quilt tops contest.
The theme for the 2020 contest was “Rise and Shine Your Light on the 19th Amendment.”
Using the colors of the suffragist movement, gold, white and purple, Granger incorporated the “Sunbonnet Sue” appliqué pattern in her quilt top. The Suffragist Sues are appliqued, and the letters spelling out “Votes For Women” and “Shall Not Be Denied” are pieced, along with the framing of the Sues. The quilt top measures 79 inches by 63 inches.
Much like the suffragist movement, Sunbonnet Sue began showing up in the 1800s, and her popularity grew in the early 20th century. Along with that popularity came merchandise: cards, dishes, embroidery patterns and quilt patterns. The women’s movement had merchandise itself — sashes, buttons and badges.
The Texas DAR contest for members is held annually and sponsored by the American Heritage Committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The committee was established to preserve the American heritage in the fields of art and sculpture, crafts, fiber arts, literature and drama, and music.
DAR members were encouraged to start local museums and historical societies for the preservation of cultural artifacts and documents, and the American Heritage Committee invites members to participate in any of the 12 contests within the four main categories.
The Henry Downs Chapter of the DAR was organized in 1901, with the first meeting on Feb. 13, 1902. The organization’s namesake, Henry Downs Jr., served as a captain in the colonial militia and was a justice of the peace in his district. He was also a signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, purported to be the first declaration of independence in the 13 colonies.
For more information, follow the chapter on Facebook or visit https://www.texasdar.org/chapters/HenryDowns.
