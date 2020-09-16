Suit by ex-Waco officer Mason alleges backlash for speaking on policing, race, community relations

A month later, Mason reportedly was not promptly provided back-up on a domestic violence call, when department policy dictates that a responding officer wait for backup in those potentially volatile situations, according to the suit.

"Officer Mason resigned his position on Feb. 28, 2019, as a result of feeling threatened by his treatment in the department and his grave concerns regarding his personal safety," the suit states.

After the complaint about his Facebook post, Mason became aware that his off-duty activities and social media presence were coming under increased scrutiny. He suspected efforts by department employees to "hack" his Facebook page, the suit claims.

"Plaintiff was becoming an outcast in the department for which he labored for well over two decades," the suit states. "He had become the subject of scorn, resentment and undeserved scrutiny having nothing to do with the performance of his duties, but having everything to do with how he spent his private time.