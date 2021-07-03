Sul Ross dance reunites Waco seniors sidelined by pandemic

“I built a nine-drawer dresser out of hickory,” he said. “I spent time in the workshop taking out my frustration with a saw and hammer.”

Quarantine time had also been spent counting losses of friends, Potts said.

“During these 15 months since COVID, we lost about 20 members of our dance club, but that was from a variety of things, not necessarily all COVID,” he said.

Potts and his wife, Marlene, who were coincidently celebrating their 46th anniversary Thursday, have attended dances at Sul Ross for four years. He said there are not many outlets like this for seniors to socialize, and attendees include people from as far away as Fairfield, Mexia and Temple.

There is usually a $5 cover charge, but last week’s reopening was a free one. Dances officially began at 7 p.m.

“We have people who show up at 5 o’clock,” Potts said. “They will get here early and have a cup of coffee, and they’ll sit here and visit. It’s not only the dance. It’s sharing the local news. It’s visiting with somebody that you don’t see (often).”