Summer Pride Dance aims to create safe space for Waco’s LGBTQ+ youth

“Come as you are, be who you want to be,” Cox said.

The youth, with the help of youth committee members in the Pride Network and other adult volunteers, started the planning process about a month ago.

While the Waco Pride Network was able to help the teens organize the event, their resources were limited as they are donation and volunteer based, creating a need for others in the community to step up and assist.

Cox said they were offered free photography services, displays set up by Waco Luxury Picnic, and food donations for the event.

Cox said everyone involved has been very involved and excited about the opportunity to participate in the first-of-its-kind event in Waco.

“It came together so well,” Cox said. “We have been pleasantly surprised by how open the community has been and how many people have been willing to support, to donate, and do whatever was needed.”

As part of creating a safe and inviting environment, the organizers of the dance decided to not disclose the location of the event in hopes of protecting the attending youth from experiencing any hate speech.

