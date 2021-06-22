Summer Pride Dance aims to create safe space for Waco’s LGBTQ+ youth

With a message of “come as you are,” the Waco Youth Pride Alliance will host a Summer Pride Dance during the month of Pride, the first of what the group hopes will become an annual event.
The Waco Youth Pride Alliance, composed of more than 30 youth members from Waco and the surrounding area, hopes the dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday will create a positive and accepting environment for young members of the LGBTQ+ community in the area.
“They want to have a dance every year during Pride month as a way of commemorating the Stonewall riots and celebrating Pride,” said Lucas Land, a Waco Pride Network board member.
In a moment of sheer coincidence, the Waco Pride Network had been discussing throwing the Youth Pride Alliance a dance only to find out they had already been planning one, Land said. The youth wanted to create a more inclusive and comfortable environment so they took a few steps away from calling the event a prom and instead came up with the idea of a summer dance.
The dance is a way to produce a space where youth can get together and create positive experiences in a “friendly way,” said Sydney Cox, a Waco Pride Network board member.
“Wear what you want to wear,” Cox said, recalling a memory from her high school prom where a young man was turned away for showing up wearing a dress.
“Come as you are, be who you want to be,” Cox said.
The youth, with the help of youth committee members in the Pride Network and other adult volunteers, started the planning process about a month ago.
While the Waco Pride Network was able to help the teens organize the event, their resources were limited as they are donation and volunteer based, creating a need for others in the community to step up and assist.
Cox said they were offered free photography services, displays set up by Waco Luxury Picnic, and food donations for the event.
Cox said everyone involved has been very involved and excited about the opportunity to participate in the first-of-its-kind event in Waco.
“It came together so well,” Cox said. “We have been pleasantly surprised by how open the community has been and how many people have been willing to support, to donate, and do whatever was needed.”
As part of creating a safe and inviting environment, the organizers of the dance decided to not disclose the location of the event in hopes of protecting the attending youth from experiencing any hate speech.
“We don’t anticipate that anybody would come out,” Cox said. “But at Out on the Brazos (an annual festival) there are individuals who do come out to protest and say something about the community and it is really more of a protective measure to say hey if you want to come out and protest Out on the Brazos you can do it, you have your right to do it, but we rather you not come out to protest our youth who are already stigmatized and have a hard time. We are going to do what we can to protect them.”
While a professional photographer will be donating services, the organizers are ensuring the photographer will not out anyone with unwanted pictures posted to social media.
“In all the planning for the dance a huge part of it has been how to make it safe for the youth to come and be who they want to be, express themselves and have a safe environment to just be themselves when that is not the case for them at school and in other spaces,” Land said.
Land’s child, 13-year-old Alec Land, who identifies as non-binary, will be attending the dance Saturday and will get to catch up with friends they have not seen in years.
“I am looking forward to seeing a bunch of my friends there,” Alec Land said, adding that they hope the vibe at the dance will be “Gen Z” and that they will play indie music.
“I am hoping that it will feel like you have a bunch of people like you,” Alec Land said.
Lucas Land said he hopes two things come out of Saturday's event.
“The first thing is for youth in Waco to know that there are safe spaces and safe people for them to be themselves,” Lucas Land said. “The second thing is to really raise the visibility of the LGBTQ community, youth and adults. There is a large community in Waco but because we don’t have spaces where we gather … we can’t show the community that we are here and that we are part of the community.”
Raising the visibility is a huge way to normalize the community in Waco, Land said.
Cox, who grew up in Waco, said it can be a tricky community to navigate.
“There are several pockets of people who are supportive but because of the community, people are quiet,” Cox said. “I think we are kind of on the verge of getting people to come out and say ‘no I am supportive and I do believe in this community and I want this community to be a part of Waco.’”
Milo Grant, a youth, children and families minister at Lake Shore Baptist Church, said the church has seen a radical shift in support in the last five years.
Many of the LGBTQ+ youth in Waco are trying to navigate the tension of being in a religious community so they are excited to have an event like the Summer Pride Dance taking place, Grant said.
“As a kid growing up in Oklahoma, I remember never having a place to express and explore how I want to identify and to present and how I want to be in the world," Grant said. "If you aren’t giving an outlet like that it really ends up, I believe, stifling any more curiosity of the divine also being right there with you saying ‘Yes, you are someone who can be all of these things and you are still very much loved by God.’”
Lucas Land, who has been promoting the dance on his Facebook page, said it will take place from 7 o 10 p.m. Saturday, and the location information will be emailed to participants. Youth age 13 to 20 who are interested in attending are encouraged to register by sending an email to the Waco Pride Network at info@wacopride.org. Registration will close at the end of day Wednesday.