Summer travelers should keep eye on COVID-19, Waco-area experts warn

Waco and McLennan County residents who plan to travel this summer should take COVID-19 precautions in airports and follow CDC guidelines for their destination, local experts said.

“Even though commercial airliners have filters and are considered safe, people should wear masks and social distance in airports,” said Vaidehi Shah, senior epidemiologist with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Shah said Friday that exposure to the virus is still possible while standing in lines in the airport or sitting in groups to wait for flights. She recommends that people going through airports keep about 6 feet between themselves and travelers they do not know well and also wear a well-fitted mask.

“Masking is still a good idea (in airports),” Shah said. “The science has not changed.”

Even though a federal court recently struck down the mask mandates for air travelers, those who fly to vacation destinations may still chose to voluntarily wear a well fitted mask, and Shah encourages this.

Dr. Marc Elieson, a hospital physician and director for inpatient medicine at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, agrees with Shah about taking COVID-19 precautions while traveling.

“Even though the airlines have lightened requirements, it’s wise to wear mask for (a few) hours, while going through airports and flying," Elieson said Friday.

Elieson also said it is wise to get a primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and a booster when eligible. According to the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster five months after the initial series. Those who may be immunocompromised, or who are over 50, may receive a second booster, Shah said.

Those who are fully vaccinated and up-to-date with boosters can return to normal activities as before the pandemic, Shah said.

“For people who are not vaccinated or up-to-date with their boosters, avoid crowds especially indoors, continue masking, distancing and hand washing,” Shah said.

People who travel out of town this summer should understand and follow the precautions the CDC recommends for their destination, said Dr. Benjamin Wilson, a family practice physician with Waco Family Medicine. Waco Family Medicine designated Wilson to keep up with all things related to COVID-19 and make recommendations for the practice.

Wilson suggests that people search online for “CDC community COVID-19 level” and chose a link to the CDC’s tool for COVID-19 County Check.

The state and county a traveler plans to visit may be selected. If a traveler knows the city or resort they plan to visit but not what county it is in, another quick check in an online search engine will provide this information.

The CDC’s COVID-19 County Check tool will tell whether COVID-19 is low, medium or high in the destination county and provide recommended precautions. Wilson said not every county in the country is at the low level, like McLennan County, and he recommends that travelers take the CDC advice on masking, distancing, hand sanitizers and so forth.

“Across the country, we no longer need to mask at all times in all places,” Wilson said. “I’m grateful to the CDC that they have outlined when and where people should take precautions.”

Wilson acknowledges that people are tired of masking and tired of the precautions.

“There are times when it’s much more important to follow the precautions,” he said. The COVID-19 County Check tool on the CDC website will help people to understand what precautions are best.

State and local COVID-19 case trends

Across the state, Texas Department of State Health Services report a seven-day moving average of around 1,700 cases at the end of March increasing gradually to around 6,700 cases Wednesday.

Locally, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 45 new cases Friday, with six hospitalized and none on ventilators. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county continues to be among the lowest reported in the entire pandemic, according to health district data.

Fewer than ten people in the hospital for COVID-19 across the county since June 2, as reported by the health district, has not been seen since before the first surge in the summer of 2020.

Shah, the epidemiologist with the health district, said the omicron variant and three sub-variants are now the most prevalent.

The omicron variant continues to be highly transmissible, but produces a milder form of the disease as seen this past winter, she said.

Confirmed cases, as reported on COVID-19 dashboards, include only people who are tested in labs. Home test kit results are not reported.

Home test kits and underreporting

Dr. Ari Rao, a Central Texas pathologist with Baylor Scott and White Health, said the antigen home tests are quite reliable.

“CDC has determined that negative tests (with a home antigen test) should be confirmed by a second test repeated in 24-48 hours,” Rao said. “Positive results, especially in symptomatic patients, are highly reliable.”

Wilson emphasizes that instructions and conditions described in a home test kit’s directions must be followed to get a reliable result.

Because home test kit results are not reported to county or state health agencies, those who receive a positive diagnosis from only a home test will not be reported in the county, state or national numbers, Wilson said.

Shah said she acknowledges the undercounting.

“But the benefits of having access to at-home tests far outweigh the disadvantage of undercounting the number of cases of COVID-19,” Shah said.

At this stage in the pandemic, she said public health officials are certain that there will be outbreaks and clusters in various parts of the country.

“Our focus is to contain these outbreaks as soon as possible by testing, isolation and quarantine,” Shah said. “Undercounting is a disadvantage but effective vaccine coverage and manageable hospital capacity helps us overcome it.”

