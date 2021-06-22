Sun shining on new HOT Electric co-op venture in McGregor

A modest, 1-megawatt solar farm in McGregor will not cause walls to tremble like the SpaceX rocket-testing facility next door. But a Central Texas that recalls the power outages and ERCOT-related turmoil that accompanied February's big freeze may welcome it as a security blanket.

Temperatures now model an easy-bake oven, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has already recommended energy conservation once since the heat arrived. What better time for the Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative to introduce its 2,500-panel farm on South Johnson Drive capable of energizing 150 homes at peak capacity.

The solar farm is the cooperative's first, but perhaps not its last, general manager Brandon Young said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

"Every little bit helps," Young said.

Renewable energy can get more traditional energy suppliers over the hump during peak usage, he said.

HOT Electric Cooperative serves rural customers from Lake Whitney to Milam County, including many in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton and McLennan counties. It employs about 60 between its offices and training center in McGregor and a facility in Rosebud. The co-op provides electricity to 17,000 members and 23,500 meters, member services manager Ron Poston said.