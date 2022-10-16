Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building

A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak Street that housed up to two businesses.

Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m. to assist with fighting the fire, Patrick Veselka, deputy chief of emergency operations with Waco Fire Department said Sunday morning.

No visible flames could be seen by about 11:15 a.m.

"We sent one engine, one ladder truck and one Battalion Chief, 7 total personnel and three vehicles," Veselka said.