Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building

Marlin downtown fire

Firefighters spray water on the smouldering remains of a downtown building in Marline Sunday morning. Firefighters from several area departments, including Waco, responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak Street.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak Street that housed up to two businesses.

Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m. to assist with fighting the fire, Patrick Veselka, deputy chief of emergency operations with Waco Fire Department said Sunday morning.

No visible flames could be seen by about 11:15 a.m.

"We sent one engine, one ladder truck and one Battalion Chief, 7 total personnel and three vehicles," Veselka said.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

