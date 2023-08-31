A super blue moon rises Wednesday evening over the Brazos River. As a "supermoon," it appeared brighter and about 14% larger than usual because it was at perigee, or its closest point in its orbit to Earth. This year, the supermoon was also a "blue moon," a name that has nothing to do with color but refers to the second of two full moons in a given month. The moon will continue to appear larger and brighter than usual but will gradually wane and rise and set an hour later each night.
