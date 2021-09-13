Supports for northbound I-35 bridges at University Parks, 4th-5th installed

Waco motorists who use the Fourth-Fifth street corridor, University Parks Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard saw new bridge supports put into place as work on those three intersections along Interstate 35 progressed over the weekend.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said the intersections would not be completed until the spring of 2022, but the decks for the new bridges should be poured before the end of 2021.

University Parks and Fourth-Fifth streets are the main entrances to downtown Waco from I-35, and construction along the interstate has caused major traffic delays for the past year.

TxDOT spokesman Jacob Smith said the decks for bridges at University Parks and Fourth-Fifth streets would be essentially done by the end of 2021, and work below the bridges would take another few months to complete.

The work is part of a $341 million expansion and reconstruction of I-35 through downtown Waco. It includes a realignment of Fourth-Fifth streets at I-35 and the inclusion of pedestrian and bicycle lanes.

The 5.6-mile project, beginning at 12th Street and ending at North Loop 340 in Bellmead, has been ongoing since May 2019.