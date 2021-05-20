Surf pro brings fun to BSR resort near Waco in new touring event

“Having it just be soft tops and based on having fun, that made me want to compete again,” Braught said.

O’Brien is no stranger to the pressures of competing, having won the Pipeline Masters when he was 21 years old. He said the Foam Wreckers tour is all about taking the "seriousness” away from surfing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is more about showing up to an event and having fun and that is what this event allows you to do,” O’Brien said. “Most surf events, if you lose you go home. This event you go and you get to have a good time and meet people.”

O’Brien said one of the best parts of the event, part of a 13-stop tour, is that surfers can’t prepare for it. They show up and get a foam board and hit the water.

While the format of the competition varies depending on the venue, participants will begin by spinning the “Wheel of Shred '' to determine which soft-board model they will use for the competition and then paddle out to show the judges their most entertaining “moves.”

Mike Schwabb, general manager at BSR, said soft tops, known as foamies, help participants let loose.