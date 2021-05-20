Surf pro brings fun to Waco in new touring event

As he gets ready to hop on a flight to Texas for his first event since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamie O’Brien, pro-surfer and YouTube star, is stoked to see other surfers from across the county, and shred on some waves at BSR Surf Resort on Sunday as he hosts the first-ever Red Bull Foam Wreckers tour event.
“I am really excited to bring this event to Texas. There is a lot of really fun stuff to do at BSR. It is one of the best wave pools, if not the best wave pool in the world,” O’Brien said.
The new series is produced by Red Bull and hopes to give wings to surfers of all ages and skill levels who are ready to participate in a surf competition designed around the sole idea of having fun.
The “anti-surf-contest” surf contest, which is in partnership with Catch Surf, will only allow soft boards and have minimum rules for “maximum fun.”
Danny Braught, 33, a Dallas surfer who started DFW Surf, will be at BSR for the event and is excited to have fun and not worry about performing.
“Competitions get to be about pulling out the coolest trick and getting bigger and bigger and it is unattainable for most people to compete unless you are an elite surfer,” Brought said, who stopped competing three years ago.
“Having it just be soft tops and based on having fun, that made me want to compete again,” Brought said.
O’Brien is no stranger to the pressures of competing, having won the Pipeline Master when he was 21 years old. He said the Foam Wreckers tour is all about taking the "seriousness” away from surfing.
“It is more about showing up to an event and having fun and that is what this event allows you to do,” O’Brien said. “Most surf events, if you lose you go home. This event you go and you get to have a good time and meet people.”
O’Brien said one of the best parts of the event, part of a 13-stop tour, is that surfers can’t prepare for it. They show up and get a foam board and hit the water.
While the format of the competition varies depending on the event venue, participants will begin by spinning the “Wheel of Shred '' to determine which soft-board model they will use for the competition and then paddle out to show the judges their most entertaining “moves.”
Mike Schwabb, general manager at BSR, said soft-tops, known as foamies, help participants let loose.
“You can do stupid stuff on them. You can do handstands on them, you can lay down on them and you don’t have to worry about them coming back up and hitting you in the face,” Schwabb said.
“It's not going to be judged on who is necessarily the best, but it is about who is having the most fun.”
“One of the hard parts about surf contests is that when you are dealing with the ocean, you never know what you are going to get,” Schwabb said. “Here, you hit a button and you start getting waves. It makes an excellent spot to hold the contest.”
The Red Bull Foam Wreckers is the second event at BSR this year. Red Bull is anticipating around 300 people for Sunday’s event. Waco is the first stop on the Foam Wreckers tour. The event begins Sunday at 10 a.m. with the finals starting at 4 p.m. and an award ceremony at 4:45 p.m.
“I just want everybody to go home with a smile on their face. I am happy to be out in public and surfing and competing in a contest that is just pure fun,” O’Brien said.