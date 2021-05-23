Surfing contest brings out those ready for a fun summer

Braving the sporadic rain, surfers and spectators alike showed up to BSR Surf Resort for Red Bull’s Foam Wreckers first stop on their “anti-surf contest” surf contest, showing people are eager to kick off their summer as the country starts to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. The one thing on their mind: having fun.

The event, the brainchild of pro-surfer Jamie O’Brien, Catch Surf, and Red Bull, was designed to bring surfers of all ages and skills out for a day of surfing where the only focus was on having fun. Surfers spun a wheel and were randomly assigned a soft-top board before hitting the water to show off their moves.

O’Brien, who is from Hawaii, said they were expecting surfers from across the world to come out to Waco to be a part of the event.

Nathan Floyd, 32, was excited to participate in his first event since the pandemic began.

“I’ve been coming to BSR since it opened and when we saw this particular contest it just sounded so fun and so unique,” Floyd said. Floyd made the trip from Corpus Christi to Waco to surf at BSR.