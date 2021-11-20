Surprise, a Texas Thanksgiving meal costs more this year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Specifically talking turkey, the Texas Farm Bureau said the typical 16-pound bird fetches $23.99 this year, about $1.50 more per pound than last year.

But the Waco-based organization said mitigating factors came into play, meaning a bird being carved at any given table may have cost less.

Volunteer shoppers checked prices Oct. 26 through Nov. 8, about two weeks before grocery store chains began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices, according to the Farm Bureau's explainer.

"Although the survey timeline is consistent with past surveys, 2021 brought some unique differences," according to the report. "According to USDA, grocery stores began advertising lower feature prices later than usual this year. The average per-pound price for whole frozen turkeys was $1.07 the week of Nov. 5-11 and 88 cents the week of Nov. 12-18, a decline of 18% in just one week.

"This means consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey should be able to find one at a lower cost than Farm Bureau average."

American Farm Bureau Federation senior economist Veronica Nigh produced a laundry list of causes for the overall higher price of a Thanksgiving meal.