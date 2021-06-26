Survivors, advocates remind that Waco is no stranger to human trafficking

Surrounded by colorful clothes and merchandise displaying positive affirmations such as “you are so worthy,” Sthefanie Welch sits cross-legged on the floor of her downtown Waco boutique, The Black Daisy, and recalls the years she spent being sex trafficked.
With vibrant hair, a warm smile, and misty eyes Welch said she continues to shares her story and work with local organizations to raise awareness that human trafficking and survivors are not foreign to Waco.
“People don’t realize that this happens to people that they love, people that they know, people that they look up to,” Welch said. “Had I not shared my story, people would not have know that I was a victim of human trafficking.”
Welch, 38, who now resides in China Spring with her husband and two children, is originally from Los Angeles and moved to Las Vegas with her mother when she was a teenager.
After starting her senior year at a new high school, Welch befriended the “bad kids” and two months later began using drugs as a way of fitting in with her new friends, she said.
“That was the beginning of just a torturous life for me,” Welch said. “I started using and from that moment on I just went down the drain. Once you have that first high, you are constantly chasing it.”
By 19 Welch had become addicted to heroin and meth. She met a couple, a man and a woman not much older than her, and over the course of two years they befriended her.
Traffickers often enter a victim’s life playing a different role, said Allison Denman, director of operations at Unbound Waco, a local organization launched out of Antioch Community Church in 2012 with a mission of helping end human trafficking.
“Traffickers can come across as anyone and then slowly reveal who they are,” Denman said.
Welch’s traffickers were her friends.
“They befriended me. They were really kind to me,” Welch said. “Then one night they took me to a party.”
At the party, Welch was drugged and trafficked for the first time. After coming in and out of consciousness, she was able to push off the man who had been raping her and managed to leave. The man told her “they said you knew” and paid her “her half,” she said.
After her “friends” denied the allegations and rebuilt trust, Welch attended a party two months later where the couple once again trafficked her.
“I kinda felt like it was kinda my decision, like I put myself in this position,” Welch said. “This time around I didn’t fight it. I didn’t tell anybody. It was my secret for a long time and at that time I knew the couple was trafficking me.”
Welch separated herself from the couple and tried to move on, however life circumstances made her reach out to them again after finding herself homeless.
“I had nowhere to live, I had no money, and I asked if they were willing to do the same arrangement that we had before,” Welch said.
Welch recalls feeling broken and at rock bottom when she reached out.
“I had nothing left,” she said. “I had lost who I thought was the love of my life. I had no family. I felt like nobody cared about me. I didn’t care. I felt unloved. I felt unworthy. I felt no future. I didn’t feel like I was worth any type of life.”
Brett Mills, CEO of Jesus Said Love, a local outreach organization aimed at helping people in the commercial sex industry as well as those you were trafficked, said it is important to get a better understanding of the circumstances that make people vulnerable to human trafficking.
“Not everyone has chosen that life, you hear that a lot,” Mills said. “When in reality if you look at this systematically that job, for many of them, chose them. Here in Waco, the majority of women we are working with in that industry are in poverty, in almost every sector of poverty, from transportation to nutrition to jobs to housing.”
While Welch was being trafficked in Las Vegas, human trafficking, often referred to as modern day slavery, is worldwide issue, and Central Texas is no exception.
According to a 2016 human trafficking study conducted by the University of Texas School of Social Work, there were approximately 300,000 victims of human trafficking, including 79,000 minors, in Texas.
“A lot of people in the early days thought ‘this doesn’t happen in Central Texas’ but it happens right here because we are six hours from the border,” Mills said. “Waco is very strategic in terms of trafficking. If you look at a map, I-35 is crazy.”
In 2017, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office raided two Waco massage parlors and found immigrant women had been trafficked and forced work as masseuses who offered sexual acts for an additional fee, according to warrants filed at the time. The women were not told about what they would be doing until they had arrived at the parlor and were only allowed to keep 20 percent of all their earnings, according to the warrants.
“When someone is brought into that life and there is someone over here who is controlling them, their money, their mental health, their home, that is human trafficking,” Mills said.
Welch said that while she was not held physically captive, her traffickers had a strong mental hold on her, working slowly to build an emotional relationship with her.
“They knew what they were doing. They knew that I would come back because what else do I have?” Welch said. “When someone has that power over you, it’s unexplainable. They literally sold me. You can’t take anyone’s power more than that in my eyes.”
Mills said in some cases, victims do not even realize they are being trafficked.
A common practice used by traffickers is to build a romantic relationship with the victim before any form of trafficking begins.
“You might even think this person is your boyfriend and then they rape you, now sex moves to rape,” Mills said. “Now drugs are involved, now trauma bonding happens, beatings happen, so now you are mentally bonded to this person and you will do whatever they tell you because you hope they can get back to that nice person that you first met.”
This was the case for Rebecca Bender, CEO of the Rebecca Bender Initiative and founder of Elevate Academy, an online school for survivors of human trafficking. Bender, then a young broke college student and single mother, met a boy who later became her trafficker.
“He was funny and charming. He was cute and he drove a nice car so he must have a good job,” Bender said while speaking at Unbound Waco’s Not in My City Night on Thursday.
“You’re a little naive so you believe everything he says,” Bender said. “More than anything, he sold me this dream. This dream of us being able to see ‘the sky is the limit again’ and it was like this dry parched part of my heart was feeling fed again and I would come alive with support and excitement and opportunity and adventure.”
Her boyfriend moved to Las Vegas for work, and Bender begged to go with him, not knowing that there he would begin trafficking her. It would be six years, multiple arrests and getting a handle on a drug addiction before Bender would be able to escape the world of trafficking.
A self-proclaimed good kid growing up, Bender was a varsity athlete and honor student, far from the idea of what people might imagine when they think of who would become a sex trafficking victim.
“What we know to be true about human trafficking is that it is very in front of us every day,” Mills said. “You will see it at gas stations, you will see it at truck stops, you might even see it in schools. We have cases where trafficking is done student to students.”
The perpetrators do not always match Hollywood portrayals. Many are not foreign mafia men with thick accents who will kidnap victims who are on vacation, as in the 2008 film “Taken.”
Mills recalls the story of a local McLennan County high school student who began to be trafficked by a popular cheerleader who lured her with promises of shoes, clothes and other items teenagers want.
Welch knows the befriending a little too well, saying those people are the ones who are hired by the “big bosses” to find the victims.
“They weren’t the head honchos, they were who somebody used to go out and look for people,” Welch said. “They send people who you can kinda relate to. They are around your age, they have the same interests, it’s a whole system. There are more of those couples looking for girls like me.”
Here in Central Texas, the sheriff’s office is continuing the fight human trafficking, shifting its focus from going after victims to going after the people purchasing sex. It also created a human trafficking tip website in 2019.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci said officials have seen a shift in its cases to fewer johns who live in the area.
“They don’t tend to be very local anymore,” Scaramucci said. “They are genuinely stopping here, engaging in sex for money and leaving.”
Last year, the sheriff’s office handled 67 cases and made 45 arrests in relation to human trafficking, according to reports Scaramucci provided. The charges in trafficking-related cases include aggravated promotion of prostitution, prostitution of a minor, continuous trafficking of persons, smuggling of persons, trafficking of persons, and online solicitation of a minor, among others.
Scaramucci said the office has not seen a shift related to the pandemic in the number of cases, but it has seen more cases involving the platform OnlyFans and online solicitation.
“It provides a safety mechanism really,” Scaramucci said. “Being able to not show up to sting operations as a trafficker is obviously a huge thing so shifting to doing it online and hiding behind a paywall is convenient. The exploitation has shifted.”
Scaramucci said there have been cases involving victims who, in addition to being forced to have sex for money, also had an OnlyFans account created and run by their trafficker.
Mills, who teaches a human sexuality class at Baylor University, said any platform that offers the ability to sell sex is dangerous.
“Sex is great. Sex is wonderful, but the moment you monetize it is the moment it becomes one of the most destructive things on the planet. It ruins lives, it was never meant to be paid for. It was never meant to be bought,” Mills said.
Mills said many human trafficking victims go through the commercial sex industry, and sex workers sometimes begin to self-identify as trafficking victims as they become educated on the forms trafficking can take.
“We’ve been penalizing the workers, we have been arresting prostitutes. Prostitutes should not be arrested. Buyers should be arrested.” Mills said. “It’s simply a supply and demand issue. If there is no demand, there is no need for supply.”
Mills said he had been working to help pass a bill making purchasing sex a state jail felony for a first offense. Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1540 into law June 16, which will do just that, among other provisions related to sex crime enforcement.
“The beauty is that Texas is now the only state that has that kind of tough consequence on the issue,” Mills said. “It’s no longer a glorified speeding ticket and that is because in Texas we are saying ‘we are going to go after the buyer and we are going to help the supply.’”
Jesus Said Love, along with Unbound Waco and other organizations, know the importance of providing assistance to victims who have gone through trafficking, when they are ready to accept it.
Welch said her moment of clarity came almost two years after she was first trafficked.
“I literally woke up one day and said ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’” Welch said. “I was like ‘I am brilliant, I have a future and this doesn’t have to be my life.’”
Welch reached out to her brothers in California, who had been waiting for that phone call for six years. After moving back and going through drug withdrawal in her nephew’s bedroom, Welch said her new life began.
“I feel blessed and humbled that God allowed me to survive and that I have a platform to bring women hope,” Welch said. “I will never understand why I was allowed to live when so many women and men do not get to.”
Now a boutique owner, Welch runs The Black Daisy’s two locations, one in downtown Waco and the other one in China Spring and carries sizes small to 3XL to give women of all sizes a safe place to shop.
“I am a big believer in every woman knowing their worth because I was made to feel unworthy for so long that I feel like part of my life mission is to make sure women know how worthy they are,” Welch said.
She is a probationary board member with Jesus Said Love and said she works to bring different perspectives.
“I think it’s important to have not only a survivor on a board like that but also a woman of color,” Welch said.
While Welch did not speak about her experience until she was 35, she hopes other survivors learn that they should be proud of themselves for overcoming their experiences.
“Women who are survivors should be proud of themselves. This is hard. This is a hard cross to bear,” Welch said.