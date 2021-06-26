Survivors, advocates remind that Waco is no stranger to human trafficking

Her boyfriend moved to Las Vegas for work, and Bender begged to go with him, not knowing that there he would begin trafficking her. It would be six years, multiple arrests and getting a handle on a drug addiction before Bender would be able to escape the world of trafficking.

A self-proclaimed good kid growing up, Bender was a varsity athlete and honor student, far from the idea of what people might imagine when they think of who would become a sex trafficking victim.

“What we know to be true about human trafficking is that it is very in front of us every day,” Mills said. “You will see it at gas stations, you will see it at truck stops, you might even see it in schools. We have cases where trafficking is done student to students.”

The perpetrators do not always match Hollywood portrayals. Many are not foreign mafia men with thick accents who will kidnap victims who are on vacation, as in the 2008 film “Taken.”

Mills recalls the story of a local McLennan County high school student who began to be trafficked by a popular cheerleader who lured her with promises of shoes, clothes and other items teenagers want.

Welch knows the befriending a little too well, saying those people are the ones who are hired by the “big bosses” to find the victims.