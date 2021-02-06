Suspect in Texas courthouse fire arrested in McLennan County after 50-mile chase, officials say

A man officials said is suspected of burning down the 111-year-old Mason County Courthouse was arrested Friday in McLennan County after a 50-mile pursuit, though he has not been charged in the fire.

Georgetown Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-350 at about 10:40 a.m. Friday, but the driver continued without stopping, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit near Jarrell, as he headed north on Interstate 35, according to a DPS press release.

A fire Thursday night destroyed all of the Mason County Courthouse except the building’s sandstone exterior, according to an Associated Press report. The courthouse, a landmark for the county of about 4,300 northwest of Fredericksburg, was being prepared for renovations, so records had been relocated before the fire and no one was inside, a county official told the AP. Engineers are evaluating the potential for rebuilding.