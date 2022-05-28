Swimming lessons vital, not always easy to find in Waco, local instructors say

It is possible to find swimming lessons in Waco, but the pool of options is pretty shallow.

As kids finish the school year, they are heading into summer with two fewer publicly accessible pool options in town since the city of Waco purchased and closed the Doris Miller YMCA with plans to reopen the facility as a community center.

Across town, summer camps will fill the halls of the Greater Waco YMCA with kids, but only some of them will learn to swim. Swimming lessons are either separate from camps or offered as an add-on feature parents can purchase along with the camp.

The city's purchase of the Doris Miller YMCA site in September cleared the way for the remaining local YMCA off Harvey Drive, which also was struggling financially, to stay afloat by being absorbed into the YMCA of Greater Williamson County. After the merger, the Greater Williamson County organization, which oversees Y locations in several counties, took on the YMCA of Central Texas name. The city plans to convert the Doris Miller facility into a community center.

Waco YMCA Aquatics Director Evan Bates has been preparing for the busy weeks ahead by hiring as many swimming instructors and training as many lifeguards as he can. Other days, he is busy helping the rest of the staff paint classrooms in preparation for summer camp.

“The start of the summer is always full,” Bates said.

The Y offers swimming classes year-round, but every year students begin trickling in around spring break and their numbers steadily increase until mid-July, he said. YMCA lessons cost $80 for Waco residents and $60 for members, less than the average private swimming lesson.

Bates said he is not sure how many members who primarily used the Doris Miller Y will come to the Harvey Drive location, which was renamed from the Waco Family YMCA to the Greater Waco YMCA after the merger. But he said the Harvey Drive Y always had seen significantly more people sign up for swimming lessons than the Doris Miller Y.

In 2010, Bates taught a Learning to Swim program at the Doris Miller Y for J.H. Hines Elementary School students, but that program has since been replaced by grant-funded safety courses for kids who cannot swim and lack experience around water. The grant is specifically for kids in ZIP codes with high poverty levels.

The link between poverty and drowning is well-established. A USA Swimming Foundation study in 2017 found that 79% of children in households with income of less than $50,000 have no or low swimming ability. And racial disparities in poverty rates are reflected in drowning statistics. Black people are 1.5 times more likely to die from drowning than white people, a disparity that is even more pronounced in younger age groups, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A 2019 study by the International Journal of Aquatic Research and Education surveyed 476 teenagers in YMCA locations in Houston; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; and Memphis, Tennessee and found that 23% of adolescents who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch programs learned to swim from a qualified instructor, and teenagers that only learned informally are more likely to say they are not strong swimmers.

”Learning how to swim from a certified water safety instructor is important to the level of swimming ability, and to the lack of fear that child will have in the water,” according to the study. “Having proficient swimming skills and confidence is key to avoiding the tragedy of drowning.”

This summer in Waco, La Vega Independent School District and Waco ISD's Transformation Waco are working with the Greater Waco YMCA to bus summer school students to the Y for water safety lessons paid for by a $30,000 grant from the Cooper Foundation.

“It’s like a part of their physical education,” Bates said. “They're coming over and they're grasping lifelong, necessary skills to be able to learn to swim or refine those skills.”

Cooper Foundation Executive Director Felicia Chase Goodman said the organization has a long history of working with the local YMCA.

“You know when you think about it, here we have a river and a lake in our community, but not a real robust swimming program that is open to anyone,” Goodman said.

A survey of La Vega parents received more than 190 responses from parents who said their children cannot swim but should learn through a school program, said Charla Rudd, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and accountability.

“We felt that was enough interest for us to support this grant funding,” Rudd said.

She said the school district plans to bus about 150 summer school students from its campuses to the Greater Waco YMCA for water safety lessons starting next month.

A Cooper Foundation grant will cover the cost of those lessons, along with extras like bathing suits and caps. Rudd said the district plans to expand the program as part of its after school program in the fall.

“We will try to make those grants go further,” Rudd said.

Rudd said more than 90% of La Vega students live under the poverty line, and the district tries to cover the entire cost of programs like this.

The grant can also pay for individual swimming lessons for parents through the Y, but parents will have to arrange their own transportation.

Last summer, Transformation Waco sent 55 first- through sixth-graders to water safety classes at the Doris Miller YMCA, using federal grants provided through the city of Waco.

“Not all children swim regularly, so making water safety and swimming lessons available is really important,” Transformation Waco spokesperson Josh Wucher said. “We want them to gain experience and familiarity in that setting, and we definitely want to continue that.”

He said the biggest logistical hurdle is managing travel time for 50 students per lesson.

“Ideally they (lessons) would start when summer school does,” Wucher said. “But because that’s Tuesday, May 31, realistically it will be June. Optimistically, it will be mid-June.”

He said the district, like La Vega ISD, wants to continue the lessons in fall.

There are still spots in private and semi-private lessons, but waitlists have already formed for Sigma Swimming’s Waco $125 classes, which also require a $50 registration fee. The organization organizes swim teams and lessons in several Texas cities and offers programs at multiple pools in the Waco area. It most recently expanded to the Olsen Park Pool, the city of Clifton's public pool, this summer.

City of Waco summer camps run through community centers do not include a swimming portion, though they do include trips to the local Hawaiian Falls water park.

Lions Park had a community pool during its earlier years, but was shut down to swimming replaced by a short-lived bumper boat attraction in 2001. The city of Waco also operated a public pool at Cotton Palace Park during the 1950s. DuConge Pool, located at 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road, was the last city pool in operation when it closed in 2010.

At the former Doris Miller YMCA facility the city bought last year, the outdoor pool is in need of work and has been drained so it can be assessed, Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said. Specifics of the work that is needed or the ultimate plans for the pools at Doris Miller remain unclear. The facility's indoor pool is in better shape, but the building its housed in needs repairs, Cook said. It is possible some water features will be installed at the site before it reopens as a community center, he said.

Cook said plans to renovate both Lions Park and Cotton Palace Park are still in their “public engagement” stage, and both will require multiple public meetings.

“It would not be a subject that’s off the table,” Cook said of the potential for the city adding a public pool.

