An obscure river in western McLennan County grew from a trickle to a roar this month, becoming an unexpected savior for a parched Lake Waco.

The Middle Bosque River was the main contributor to the lake’s rise of nearly 2 feet this week, said Mike Champagne, Lake Waco manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The river, which originates in Coryell County northwest of Crawford, briefly rose nearly 12 feet in the early hours May 20, with flow peaking at 7,600 cubic feet per second.

The lake began rising soon afterward, and Champagne said the Middle Bosque deserves the credit.

“The tributary that has been catching the most rainfall is the Middle Bosque,” he said. “The rain storms have been hitting in just the right place to hit the Middle Bosque really good. We just haven’t seen the flows we want to on the North Bosque.”

The lake level Friday afternoon was approaching an elevation of 455 feet above sea level, 7 feet below its authorized level. The lake now sits at its highest level since July 2022 and nearly 4 feet above its level three months ago.

As a result, the Corps on Friday reopened boat ramps at Twin Bridges and Reynolds Creek parks that had been closed since midsummer 2022, Champagne said.

The Middle Bosque flows, when it flows at all, into the South Bosque River at Lake Waco downstream of Highway 84. The combined streams provide 20% of the lake’s water in a normal year, according to the 2010 "Lake Waco Comprehensive Study."

The North Bosque River typically provides 70% of Lake Waco’s water, but the river all but dried up in the 2022 drought. It has continued with meager flows this spring, with 22 cubic feet per second recorded at Valley Mills on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Middle Bosque has seen several peaks since last month and was flowing Friday at about 70 cubic feet per second, enough to create rapids and draw repeat visitors for kayaking.

Braden Tynes and Paul Porterfield, both 20, who work at the nearby McGregor Executive Airport, were fishing from kayaks Friday morning at Hog Creek Wildlife Management Area on their second visit this week. The Corps last year installed a kayak put-in point on the Middle Bosque with the idea of providing a paddle route to the lake downstream, but the river has been too low too paddle until recently.

Porterfield reported that he caught white bass, crappie and catfish.

“It’s been flowing, and it’s just been a blast bringing the kayak out or just fishing along the banks,” he said.

Tynes said he enjoyed navigating a chute just upstream.

“The flow is great, especially if you go upriver,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to get into, but you can ride the rapids back so it’s kind of fun.”

The same rains that raised the Middle Bosque also resurrected the waterfall and swimming hole at Tonkawa Falls City Park in Crawford. The popular swimming spot, which is surrounded by rock bluffs, is on Tonk Creek, a tributary of the Middle Bosque River.

The swimming hole remained off-limits through the 2022 swimming season due to low water. A recent park Facebook post warns that swimming is still prohibited until further notice because of water quality and safety concerns. A visit this week to the falls revealed fast-flowing but muddy water.

Champagne said he is hopeful Lake Waco will continue to recover as summer approaches.

“The rainfall we’ve had this month has brought us back to the level we saw around late summer last year,” he said. “The rain we’ve got has taken months away from where we were.”

The city of Waco last July issued Stage 2 drought restrictions that limit outdoor irrigation to two days a week, among other measures, and city officials have warned that Stage 3 restrictions may be coming. Stage 3 would limit outdoor watering to one day per week and add other limits on water use. Golf course, park and ballfield irrigation could be limited, and washing or hosing down paved or hard surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and patios would be prohibited. Car washes that do not reuse at least half of their water would have to close.

The National Weather Service forecast for Waco for the three-day Memorial Day weekend calls for highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s, with a 30% chance of rain on Monday.

The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport on Friday had recorded 5.3 inches of rain so far this month, which is 1.5 inches more than the normal month-to-date amount.

So far this year, Waco has received 15.3 inches of rain, less than 0.4 inches below the normal year-to-date amount.