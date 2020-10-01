Task force officers seize 80 pounds of meth at Waco residence

A multiagency task force reported Thursday that officers seized more than 80 pounds of methamphetamine from a trailer parked at a North Waco home.

The large drug seizure and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle came after officers from the Waco Texas Anti-Gang unit executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Proctor Avenue, according to a Department of Public Safety release.

Officers reported that as a result of the ongoing investigation, a vehicle was stopped on Interstate 35 north of Waco and 3 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm were discovered in the vehicle, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said in the release.

Three suspects were arrested on drug charges and other related charges and taken to the McLennan County Jail. Howard said the the task force will not release the names of those arrested because the investigation remains ongoing.

The TAG unit is made up of officers from the Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Marshals Service.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Waco Fire Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Temple Police Department assisted with the investigation, Howard said.

Law enforcement officers estimated the value of the seized meth was $860,000.

