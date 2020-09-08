Tax office closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The McLennan County Tax Office closed indefinitely Monday after at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19 and a dozen employees either were in quarantine or taking leave.

Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said Monday he is managing his office "minute-by-minute," adding it could be closed for two days or up to two weeks.

He said he is doing everything he can to ensure the safety of the public and his employees and said he hopes to open the office "sooner rather than later."

Riggs was hesitant to discuss personnel or employee health issues, but said an employee in the property tax side tested positive for the coronavirus last week. As a precaution, he closed that side of the office from Wednesday through Friday.

On Monday, he said he didn't have the staff to operate the motor vehicle side of the office "for a variety of reasons," including 12 to 15 employees taking leave for fear of exposing their families or for other reasons.

He said there are people in the office to field calls from the public. Tax office business can be handled through the mail or by using a drop box outside the office, Riggs said.

