Tax office reopens despite 8 employees testing positive for COVID-19

The tax office likely leads the county in customer traffic, with an average of 500 customers a day visiting the office, Riggs said. That daily number can swell to 700 or more during busy times.

Before the pandemic set in, the county courthouse averaged about 500 visitors a day, except on days potential jurors reported, which lifted that total to around 750 or more. Since the pandemic, the courthouse averages about 150 visitors a day, officials said.

Riggs said his office and the county maintenance department have done everything they can to help keep the public and employees safe. Employees are divided from the public by clear partitions and they and the public are required to wear face coverings, Riggs said.

Riggs' employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, questioned Riggs' decision to keep the office open as long as he did after employees started getting sick.

Riggs said the office is doing its best to "provide for the needs of the public."