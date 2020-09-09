Tax office reopens despite 8 employees testing positive for COVID-19

The McLennan County Tax Office reopened to the public Wednesday despite eight employees testing positive for COVID-19 within the past week and four others with symptoms waiting for test results.
Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs closed the downtown Records Building office to the public Tuesday morning after about half of his total staff of 35 employees did not come to work "for a variety of reasons," as Riggs put it on Tuesday.
Riggs confirmed Tuesday that at least one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19 and others were being quarantined as a result of contact tracing. However, after one of his employees contacted the Tribune-Herald Tuesday night, Riggs confirmed Wednesday that eight employees tested positive last week and four others are awaiting test results.
Riggs said he made the decision to open his office to the public Wednesday morning after more employees reported for work. His staff Wednesday included nine employees on the motor vehicle side and four on the property tax side. Normally, the office includes 20 on the motor vehicle side and eight on the property tax side, Riggs said.
After closing the office Tuesday, a sign directing customers to tax office substations in West and McGregor "overwhelmed" those offices with customers, Riggs said. So he decided to close those substations at least through the end of this week and bring those employees to work in the downtown office, he said.
The tax office likely leads the county in customer traffic, with an average of 500 customers a day visiting the office, Riggs said. That daily number can swell to 700 or more during busy times.
Before the pandemic set in, the county courthouse averaged about 500 visitors a day, except on days potential jurors reported, which lifted that total to around 750 or more. Since the pandemic, the courthouse averages about 150 visitors a day, officials said.
Riggs said his office and the county maintenance department have done everything they can to help keep the public and employees safe. Employees are divided from the public by clear partitions and they and the public are required to wear face coverings, Riggs said.
Riggs' employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, questioned Riggs' decision to keep the office open as long as he did after employees started getting sick.
Riggs said the office is doing its best to "provide for the needs of the public."
"In hindsight, I think we have a good system here," Riggs said. "It's just the nature of the beast that we have to deal with this pandemic. I don’t think us being shut down would have prevented too much. I think some of this came from outside, but once it comes from outside, it can spread throughout the office."
Tax office customers also can use a drop box slot outside the downtown office to make payments or do business by mail or online.
