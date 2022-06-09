 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teachers group presents scholarships to local students

RieselWMRTA.jpg

Riesel High School graduate Dalton Hamilton received a $1,000 scholarship. With Hamilton are Merrikay Shade, WMRTA co-president, left, and Rhonda Trest, right, scholarship committee chair.

 Merrikay Shade photos

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area seniors in end-of-year awards assemblies at their high schools.

RobinsonWMRTA2

Robinson High School graduate Colton Bosang received a $1,000 scholarship. He is joined by Rhonda Trest, scholarship committee chair.

The winners are Colton Bosang of Robinson High School and Dalton Hamilton of Riesel High School. Rhonda Trest, chair of the Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Committee, presented the awards.

Colton is the son of Melinda Emmons. He plans to enroll at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

Dalton is the son of Mindy and Tom Hamilton. He plans to attend McLennan Community College and then Tarleton State University.

The annual scholarships are funded by Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association member donations in memory of loved ones. Scholarship applications are available in the spring from high school counselors throughout McLennan County.

