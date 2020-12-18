Tell us your 2020 story

It's been a grim year for the news, filled with COVID-19 cancellations, job losses, unemployment and death. But at year's end, we also want to hear stories about what didn't go wrong in 2020 — perhaps of love begun, old friendships renewed, babies born, unexpected adventures pursued, or generosity received. Is there a surprising moment of joy from this difficult year you'd like to share? Write it up in 100-300 words and send it to managing editor J.B. Smith at jbsmith@wacotrib.com, with a photo if possible. We'll choose several submissions for a year-end feature in the Tribune-Herald.