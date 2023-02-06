Tenants have started moving out of Trendwood Apartments temporarily as the lengthy $10.5 million renovation of the once-troubled low-income complex progresses toward a November end date.

The privately owned complex at 1700 Dallas Circle has provided government-subsized Section 8 housing for 60 years but has been deteriorating for years.

Denver-based firm Steele Properties bought the complex for $9.1 million last year with plans to renovate the entire complex and add security cameras, fall financed with federal tax credits. The Waco City Council will receive an informal report on the project’s progress Tuesday at its 3 p.m. work session at the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.

External improvements such as new roofs, siding and a new playground are nearly complete and workers have moved on to renovating individual units. The first 12 or so families have left the complex and moved into hotel rooms. The families can also take a stipend instead to spend on housing.

“It’s been pretty easy,” said Crystal Garcia, relocation coordinator for Trendwood Apartments.

She said the process will take between 30 and 45 days per unit. During that time workers hired by Steele Properties will tear out walls and replace appliances in each unit.

Waco Housing Authority Executive Director Milet Hopping said there are about 150 tenants who will need to move temporarily for renovation.

She said she expects the project to be complete by about November. Each unit takes about two weeks to renovate, and crews will complete about 13 units at a time.

Hopping said by the end of February, workers will be focused solely on apartment renovations.

Workers are about halfway done renovating Trendwood’s community center and office, and about 85% done paving wheelchair-accessible sidewalks throughout the complex. A new playground is in place, and the laundry rooms are nearly complete as well.

